F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen denied pole as Red Bull lose out to title rivals

Carlos Sainz took a brilliant pole position at the Mexican Grand Prix on Saturday, wrangling his Ferrari around the technical track to top the time sheets by more than two tenths of a second – as the constructors' title battle tightens again.

Max Verstappen will start alongside him on the front row after having his first flying lap deleted for exceeding track limits, although his first lap wouldn't have been enough to beat either of Sainz's brilliant flying laps.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA issue penalty verdict at Mexican Grand Prix as Horner discussion revealed

READ MORE: RB star issues apology after red flag CRASH at Mexican GP

Lando Norris kept the title race alive by putting his McLaren third, giving him a chance of a powerful slipstream down the long run to the first corner.

Home hero Sergio Perez was knocked out of the session at the first time of asking, compounding a miserable season. The Red Bull star had been complaining on team radio earlier in the session that he was struggling to slow his car down into low-speed corners.

Perez wasn't the only big name to be eliminated in the opening runs though, with the McLaren of Oscar Piastri being punted from contention in Q1 despite setting the fastest time in FP3 just hours before.

The Australian had one lap deleted for a track limits violation midway through the session, but even that deleted time wouldn't have been enough to send him through to the final 15.

No surprise names were eliminated in Q2, which was red flagged in the dying seconds when Yuki Tsunoda hit the barriers while winding up for his final flying lap.

READ MORE: FIA issue BIZARRE F1 grid penalty at Mexican Grand Prix

Here are the times from qualifying in Mexico:

F1 Qualifying Results: Mexican Grand Prix 2024

1. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - 1:15.946sec

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.225sec

3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.314sec

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.319sec

5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.410sec

6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.705sec

7. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.940sec

8. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.946sec

9. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.119sec

10. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.419sec



ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]

12. Liam Lawson [VCARB]

13. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

15. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]



ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Franco Colapinto [Williams]

17. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

18. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

19. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

20. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]



How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

READ MORE: FIA issue MANDATORY rule for all F1 teams ahead of Mexican GP

Related