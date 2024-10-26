F1 News Today: Red Bull SWAP call revealed as FIA declare verdict at Mexican GP
F1 News Today: Red Bull SWAP call revealed as FIA declare verdict at Mexican GP
A Red Bull F1 driver has opened up about the moment team principal Christian Horner shared that he would be making an immediate driver lineup change.
FIA announce verdict following Ferrari crash at Mexican GP
The FIA have released official statements declaring a verdict into an incident involving a Ferrari star during the Mexican Grand Prix weekend.
Audi F1 target confirms SHOCK Mercedes switch talks
A prime target for Audi's first-ever Formula 1 driver lineup has confirmed he is already in talks with Mercedes for a shock team switch to the Silver Arrows.
Verstappen RETIRES as Mexican GP concerns plague Red Bull
Three-time world champion Max Verstappen was forced to retire from Mexican Grand Prix practice in the second session of the weekend.
F1 team issue champion health update following Mexican GP ABSENCE
Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso's involvement in the Mexican Grand Prix weekend has been given an update, following health concerns that caused a media day absence.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec