F1 News Today: Red Bull SWAP call revealed as FIA declare verdict at Mexican GP

A Red Bull F1 driver has opened up about the moment team principal Christian Horner shared that he would be making an immediate driver lineup change.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA announce verdict following Ferrari crash at Mexican GP

The FIA have released official statements declaring a verdict into an incident involving a Ferrari star during the Mexican Grand Prix weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Audi F1 target confirms SHOCK Mercedes switch talks

A prime target for Audi's first-ever Formula 1 driver lineup has confirmed he is already in talks with Mercedes for a shock team switch to the Silver Arrows.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen RETIRES as Mexican GP concerns plague Red Bull

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen was forced to retire from Mexican Grand Prix practice in the second session of the weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team issue champion health update following Mexican GP ABSENCE

Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso's involvement in the Mexican Grand Prix weekend has been given an update, following health concerns that caused a media day absence.

➡️ READ MORE

Related