F1 News Today: Red Bull SWAP call revealed as FIA declare verdict at Mexican GP

A Red Bull F1 driver has opened up about the moment team principal Christian Horner shared that he would be making an immediate driver lineup change.

FIA announce verdict following Ferrari crash at Mexican GP

The FIA have released official statements declaring a verdict into an incident involving a Ferrari star during the Mexican Grand Prix weekend.

Audi F1 target confirms SHOCK Mercedes switch talks

A prime target for Audi's first-ever Formula 1 driver lineup has confirmed he is already in talks with Mercedes for a shock team switch to the Silver Arrows.

Verstappen RETIRES as Mexican GP concerns plague Red Bull

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen was forced to retire from Mexican Grand Prix practice in the second session of the weekend.

F1 team issue champion health update following Mexican GP ABSENCE

Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso's involvement in the Mexican Grand Prix weekend has been given an update, following health concerns that caused a media day absence.

F1 News Today: FIA confirm Mercedes INSPECTION as Hamilton faces Mexican GP issue
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA confirm Mercedes INSPECTION as Hamilton faces Mexican GP issue

  • Yesterday 14:30
F1 News Today: Hamilton to be replaced MID-SEASON as Ferrari announce lineup change
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton to be replaced MID-SEASON as Ferrari announce lineup change

  • October 24, 2024 15:18

Latest News

Mexican Grand Prix

FIA statement confirms MAJOR McLaren change

  • 58 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull SWAP call revealed as FIA declare verdict at Mexican GP

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

FIA announce official verdict over McLaren US GP complaint

  • Today 05:26
GPFans Recap

Verstappen dealt MAJOR blow as McLaren FIA complaint emerges - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Today 02:42
Mexican Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: Verstappen despair deepens as Red Bull THRASHED by championship rivals

  • Today 01:40
Mexican Grand Prix

Verstappen RETIRES as Mexican GP concerns plague Red Bull

  • Today 01:14
F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

F1 Standings

