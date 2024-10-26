Verstappen RETIRES as Mexican GP concerns plague Red Bull
Verstappen RETIRES as Mexican GP concerns plague Red Bull
Three-time world champion Max Verstappen was forced to retire from Mexican Grand Prix practice in the second session of the weekend.
The Dutchman was struggling with supposed power issues during FP1 earlier in the day, and those same issues seemingly plagued Verstappen in FP2 as well.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA confirm Mercedes INSPECTION as Hamilton faces Mexican GP issue
READ MORE: Mercedes dealt ANOTHER blow after huge Mexican GP crash
Having complained over team radio, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner called him into the garage, and the team wrapped up running with around 35 minutes left of the extended session still remaining.
Following three red flags in the two practice sessions up until Verstappen's retirement, the Dutchman did not get the time he would have liked on Friday to fine tune his car's setup going into a crucial weekend.
Verstappen abandons practice
With 57 points separating Verstappen from his nearest title challenger Lando Norris, a victory at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez could prove crucial in deciding which way the 2024 championship will go.
However, if the Dutchman cannot finish in the top three in Mexico, then his British rival will start to sense that he can overhaul the huge gap that's in front of him.
The weekend did not start well for Verstappen at all, with the Dutchman reporting his eventually terminal car problems over team radio.
"I still hear a weird noise… in the engine," the Dutchman complained. "This noise is very disturbing this can’t be normal."
In further disturbing news for Red Bull, Verstappen later complained about the brakes on his car: "What the hell? The brakes didn’t work at all," an issue that Sergio Perez also commented on in his Red Bull.
They later decided to retire the car, but it remains to be seen whether the team will need to replace the power unit ahead of Saturday's competitive running.
READ MORE: Ferrari star OUT at Mexican GP as drivers collide
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Verstappen despair deepens as Red Bull THRASHED by championship rivals
- 24 minutes ago
Verstappen RETIRES as Mexican GP concerns plague Red Bull
- 50 minutes ago
Mercedes dealt ANOTHER blow after huge Mexican GP crash
- 1 hour ago
FIA announce verdict following Ferrari crash at Mexican GP
- 2 hours ago
F1 confirm MAJOR Mexican GP change
- 3 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Verstappen handed major BLOW as rivals collide at Mexican GP
- Yesterday 21:40
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec