Verstappen RETIRES as Mexican GP concerns plague Red Bull

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen was forced to retire from Mexican Grand Prix practice in the second session of the weekend.

The Dutchman was struggling with supposed power issues during FP1 earlier in the day, and those same issues seemingly plagued Verstappen in FP2 as well.

Having complained over team radio, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner called him into the garage, and the team wrapped up running with around 35 minutes left of the extended session still remaining.

Following three red flags in the two practice sessions up until Verstappen's retirement, the Dutchman did not get the time he would have liked on Friday to fine tune his car's setup going into a crucial weekend.

Max Verstappen and Lando norris are currently in a battle for the championship

Verstappen abandons practice

With 57 points separating Verstappen from his nearest title challenger Lando Norris, a victory at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez could prove crucial in deciding which way the 2024 championship will go.

However, if the Dutchman cannot finish in the top three in Mexico, then his British rival will start to sense that he can overhaul the huge gap that's in front of him.

The weekend did not start well for Verstappen at all, with the Dutchman reporting his eventually terminal car problems over team radio.

"I still hear a weird noise… in the engine," the Dutchman complained. "This noise is very disturbing this can’t be normal."

In further disturbing news for Red Bull, Verstappen later complained about the brakes on his car: "What the hell? The brakes didn’t work at all," an issue that Sergio Perez also commented on in his Red Bull.

They later decided to retire the car, but it remains to be seen whether the team will need to replace the power unit ahead of Saturday's competitive running.

