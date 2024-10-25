Ferrari star OUT at Mexican GP as drivers collide

Ferrari reserve driver Ollie Bearman crashed out of Mexican Grand Prix practice during his appearance with the Maranello-based team.

FP1 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez was red-flagged, with a hefty delay caused by a huge shunt for Williams' Alex Albon.

The British-Thai driver lost control of his car before hurtling into the barriers, hitting Bearman's Ferrari in the process.

Bearman had stepped in for Charles Leclerc for FP1, but was forced out of the session less than halfway through due to the huge accident.

Ollie Bearman will drive for Haas in 2025

Ferrari were faced with the challenge of repairing Charles Leclerc's car after Bearman's FP1 incident

Mexican GP session dealt second red flag

Albon's new-look Williams was in need of a big repair job from his team ahead of the remaining practice sessions, as the pressure ramps up on the 28-year-old following a series of underwhelming performances.

Since Franco Colapinto replaced Albon's team-mate Logan Sargeant, the Williams star has suffered a much sterner test in both qualifying sessions and races.

His preparations for this weekend's grand prix will have suffered a huge blow from the crash, while Bearman's one and only session of the weekend came to an abrupt end.

Bearman will join Haas as a full-time driver in 2025, and has been tipped as a future Ferrari driver at just 19 years of age.

The British driver's front axle was destroyed by contact with Albon, with Bearman seemingly shocked over team radio. "He hit me," the young Ferrari star declared, while Albon proclaimed "Idiot," with it not being clear whether he was talking about Bearman or not.

