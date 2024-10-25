Ferrari star OUT at Mexican GP as drivers collide
Ferrari star OUT at Mexican GP as drivers collide
Ferrari reserve driver Ollie Bearman crashed out of Mexican Grand Prix practice during his appearance with the Maranello-based team.
FP1 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez was red-flagged, with a hefty delay caused by a huge shunt for Williams' Alex Albon.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA confirm Mercedes INSPECTION as Hamilton faces Mexican GP issue
READ MORE: Mercedes face early setback as Mexican GP RED FLAGGED
The British-Thai driver lost control of his car before hurtling into the barriers, hitting Bearman's Ferrari in the process.
Bearman had stepped in for Charles Leclerc for FP1, but was forced out of the session less than halfway through due to the huge accident.
F1 RESULTS: Verstappen handed major BLOW as rivals collide at Mexican GP
Mexican GP session dealt second red flag
Albon's new-look Williams was in need of a big repair job from his team ahead of the remaining practice sessions, as the pressure ramps up on the 28-year-old following a series of underwhelming performances.
Since Franco Colapinto replaced Albon's team-mate Logan Sargeant, the Williams star has suffered a much sterner test in both qualifying sessions and races.
His preparations for this weekend's grand prix will have suffered a huge blow from the crash, while Bearman's one and only session of the weekend came to an abrupt end.
Bearman will join Haas as a full-time driver in 2025, and has been tipped as a future Ferrari driver at just 19 years of age.
The British driver's front axle was destroyed by contact with Albon, with Bearman seemingly shocked over team radio. "He hit me," the young Ferrari star declared, while Albon proclaimed "Idiot," with it not being clear whether he was talking about Bearman or not.
READ MORE: McLaren announce driver REPLACEMENT at Mexican GP
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Verstappen handed major BLOW as rivals collide at Mexican GP
- 18 minutes ago
Ferrari star OUT at Mexican GP as drivers collide
- 48 minutes ago
Mercedes face early setback as Mexican GP RED FLAGGED
- 1 hour ago
F1 2024 Mexican Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Mexico City
- 1 hour ago
F1 team issue champion health update following Mexican GP ABSENCE
- 2 hours ago
F1 team reveal STRIKING change for Mexican GP
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec