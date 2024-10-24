McLaren announce driver REPLACEMENT at Mexican GP
McLaren announce driver REPLACEMENT at Mexican GP
McLaren have confirmed that they will be replacing one of their drivers ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix.
The Woking-based outfit have been locked in a fierce battle with Red Bull and Max Verstappen throughout the 2024 season, with Lando Norris losing ground last time out at the US Grand Prix.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton to be replaced MID-SEASON as Ferrari announce lineup change
READ MORE: F1 champion ABSENT at Mexican GP as team issue official health announcement
Despite starting on pole, Norris lost the lead on the opening lap and slipped down to fourth behind Verstappen and the two Ferraris, who emerged victorious with a one-two result.
However, during the closing stages of the race Norris and Verstappen battled for the final podium spot, with the Brit receiving a penalty for running off-track and overtaking his rival, and was demoted to P4.
Pato O’Ward to compete at Mexican GP
As a result of their clash in Austin, 57 points now separate Verstappen and Norris in the drivers’ standings, and this weekend’s race in Mexico could prove pivotal in the championship.
McLaren, however, have made a change regarding their driver line-up, and will replace either Norris or Oscar Piastri with Pato O’Ward for FP1 in Mexico City.
WATCH: Lawson at Red Bull Racing, Colapinto at VCARB in 2025
The Mexican star currently competes in IndyCar for Arrow McLaren, whilst also serving as the F1 team's reserve driver.
O'Ward will drive in front of his home crowd for the first time in an F1 car, and will look forward to competing in one of the fastest cars on the grid in the session.
“I've been to Mexico many, many times for the Formula 1 Grand Prix, but have never actually been in the car, driving in front of everyone, so it will be a very new and cool experience for me, I am definitely going to enjoy it,” O’Ward said.
“My role in FP1 is to try and help and make the weekend as smooth as possible for the team and trying to make Lando and Oscar’s jobs a little bit easier.”
READ MORE: Hamilton to be REPLACED at Mexican GP after Austin horror show
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
McLaren announce driver REPLACEMENT at Mexican GP
- 42 minutes ago
F1 champion ABSENT at Mexican GP as team issue official health announcement
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull chief confirms Perez replacement talks
- 2 hours ago
Ricciardo makes SOLO pledge after Red Bull axing
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton’s Ferrari debut DELAYED
- Today 17:56
F1 News Today: Hamilton to be replaced MID-SEASON as Ferrari announce lineup change
- Today 15:18
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec