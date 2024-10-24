McLaren announce driver REPLACEMENT at Mexican GP

McLaren have confirmed that they will be replacing one of their drivers ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix.

The Woking-based outfit have been locked in a fierce battle with Red Bull and Max Verstappen throughout the 2024 season, with Lando Norris losing ground last time out at the US Grand Prix.

Despite starting on pole, Norris lost the lead on the opening lap and slipped down to fourth behind Verstappen and the two Ferraris, who emerged victorious with a one-two result.

However, during the closing stages of the race Norris and Verstappen battled for the final podium spot, with the Brit receiving a penalty for running off-track and overtaking his rival, and was demoted to P4.

Lando Norris finished P4 at COTA

McLaren missed out on a podium in Austin

Pato O’Ward to compete at Mexican GP

As a result of their clash in Austin, 57 points now separate Verstappen and Norris in the drivers’ standings, and this weekend’s race in Mexico could prove pivotal in the championship.

McLaren, however, have made a change regarding their driver line-up, and will replace either Norris or Oscar Piastri with Pato O’Ward for FP1 in Mexico City.

Pato O'Ward will drive for McLaren in FP1 at his home race in Mexico

The Mexican star currently competes in IndyCar for Arrow McLaren, whilst also serving as the F1 team's reserve driver.

O'Ward will drive in front of his home crowd for the first time in an F1 car, and will look forward to competing in one of the fastest cars on the grid in the session.

“I've been to Mexico many, many times for the Formula 1 Grand Prix, but have never actually been in the car, driving in front of everyone, so it will be a very new and cool experience for me, I am definitely going to enjoy it,” O’Ward said.

“My role in FP1 is to try and help and make the weekend as smooth as possible for the team and trying to make Lando and Oscar’s jobs a little bit easier.”

