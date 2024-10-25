Mercedes face early setback as Mexican GP RED FLAGGED
The Mexican Grand Prix weekend faced some early disruption, as practice was red flagged in Mexico City, with some implications for one Mercedes driver.
Formula 1 heads to Mexico's capital city this weekend for the 20th round of the 2024 season, with Sergio Perez's adoring fans hoping to buoy the under-pressure Red Bull driver to a good result.
The weekend got underway at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with FP1 on Friday, a session that faced an early delay due to a red flag.
The red flag was waved due to some debris laying on the track, with Mercedes youngster Kimi Antonelli running over the discarded carbon fibre in Lewis Hamilton's car.
The 18-year-old had to return to the pits, where Mercedes checked his car over, the young star proving to not have the best luck in the 2024 practice sessions.
The future Mercedes driver made his debut with the Silver Arrows in Monza, piloting George Russell's W15 for FP1, which was tarnished by an unfortunate crash following an impressive showing.
Antonelli's Mexico appearance
Antonelli was confirmed to be replacing Hamilton for Mexican GP FP1 earlier this week, as preparations for the young Italian's debut season in the sport ramp up.
While Mercedes sent their talented young driver straight back out having checked his car for damage, his one and only session of the weekend was further disrupted by another red flag later in the session, as F2 team-mate Ollie Bearman crashed as a result of Alex Albon's huge slide.
Antonelli will be hoping his first competitive session in 2025 proceeds more to plan, with the pressure being immediately placed on his shoulders next March due to three-time world champion Max Verstappen's potential availability for 2026.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec