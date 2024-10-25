Mercedes face early setback as Mexican GP RED FLAGGED

The Mexican Grand Prix weekend faced some early disruption, as practice was red flagged in Mexico City, with some implications for one Mercedes driver.

Formula 1 heads to Mexico's capital city this weekend for the 20th round of the 2024 season, with Sergio Perez's adoring fans hoping to buoy the under-pressure Red Bull driver to a good result.

The weekend got underway at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with FP1 on Friday, a session that faced an early delay due to a red flag.

The red flag was waved due to some debris laying on the track, with Mercedes youngster Kimi Antonelli running over the discarded carbon fibre in Lewis Hamilton's car.

The 18-year-old had to return to the pits, where Mercedes checked his car over, the young star proving to not have the best luck in the 2024 practice sessions.

The future Mercedes driver made his debut with the Silver Arrows in Monza, piloting George Russell's W15 for FP1, which was tarnished by an unfortunate crash following an impressive showing.

Kimi Antonelli has not had the best of luck in FP1 sessions this season

Lewis Hamilton will be replaced at Mercedes in 2025 by Kimi Antonelli

Antonelli's Mexico appearance

Antonelli was confirmed to be replacing Hamilton for Mexican GP FP1 earlier this week, as preparations for the young Italian's debut season in the sport ramp up.

While Mercedes sent their talented young driver straight back out having checked his car for damage, his one and only session of the weekend was further disrupted by another red flag later in the session, as F2 team-mate Ollie Bearman crashed as a result of Alex Albon's huge slide.

Antonelli will be hoping his first competitive session in 2025 proceeds more to plan, with the pressure being immediately placed on his shoulders next March due to three-time world champion Max Verstappen's potential availability for 2026.

