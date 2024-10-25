F1 team issue champion health update following Mexican GP ABSENCE

Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso's involvement in the Mexican Grand Prix weekend has been given an update, following health concerns that caused a media day absence.

The Spaniard was unable to take part in the official FIA press conference as planned on Thursday, and was not present at the circuit, his FP1 replacement Felipe Drugovich taking over the duties instead.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA confirm Mercedes INSPECTION as Hamilton faces Mexican GP issue

READ MORE: McLaren announce driver REPLACEMENT at Mexican GP

His Aston Martin team confirmed that he was ill, but would be looking to return for the second practice session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as planned.

Alonso and his team have been suffering with poor form of late, marooned in fifth in the constructors' standings, 48 points ahead of sixth-placed Haas, but a mammoth 258 points behind fourth-placed Mercedes.

Fernando Alonso recently signed a new contract with Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso has not featured on the podium in 2024

READ MORE: F1 team reveal STRIKING change for Mexican GP

Alonso absence update revealed

The 43-year-old signed a new multi-year deal with Aston Martin earlier this season, and that choice looked to have been vindicated when the team signed Adrian Newey in their pursuit of a world championship challenge.

However, the Spaniard has not been able to get on the podium at all in 2024, despite having achieved eight podiums during the 2023 season.

The two-time champion heads into the Mexican GP weekend having only scored 21 points from his last 10 races, desperate to try and forge a result closer to his season best, having finished P5 at the Saudi Arabian GP at the start of the season.

Now, it has been revealed that, although Alonso will miss FP1 in Mexico City due to a planned inclusion of reserve driver Drugovich, the Spaniard will be in action later on Friday for FP2.

Aston Martin have confirmed to various media sources at the Mexican GP that the 43-year-old has gotten over the illness that ruled him out of Thursday's media proceedings and is planning to be back in the car competing.

The team took to social media platform 'X' to share a 'warm welcome' from the crowd at Friday’s Fan Forum, with champion Alonso in attendance and seemingly in great spirits ahead of his historic 400th grand prix start this weekend.

A warm welcome in Friday’s Fan Forum. 💚#MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/aJ2XwxqaxW — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) October 25, 2024

READ MORE: McLaren announce driver REPLACEMENT at Mexican GP

Related