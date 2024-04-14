Alonso in U-turn revelation on Aston Martin deal

Fernando Alonso has made a dramatic U-turn with the signature of his new Aston Martin contract.

The Spaniard recently penned a multi-year deal to remain with the Silverstone-based outfit until at least the end of the first season of new technical regulations in 2026.

READ MORE: 'Hamilton warned of Ferrari F1 excuse that won't be accepted

Currently the most experienced driver in Formula 1 history, this deal could take him towards the 500-race mark by the time he retires.

Alonso has made his intentions clear to add to his tally of two world championships, and Aston Martin are well placed to make a future push for silverware.

They will combine with Honda heading into 2026, helping to make them a true manufacturer outfit and no longer dependent on Mercedes as a customer.

Fernando Alonso raced with a Honda engine for three years

Aston Martin have invested heavily in their future

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Ferrari offered 10-year contract to champion driver

Has Fernando Alonso changed his mind?

For slightly older F1 fans, it’s easy to cast your mind back to when Honda first returned to the sport in the mid-2010's with McLaren – ending in total disaster.

Fernando Alonso, who drove for the team at the time, slated their power-unit frequently and was far from their biggest fan, infamously calling out Honda publicly during their home race at Suzuka for producing a "GP2 engine".

His renewed faith in the Honda project is a result of their impressive work with Red Bull – but if they can bed in well with Aston, they could be an equally dangerous competitor in the future.

"I think in 2026 we are going into the unknown, for sure, in terms of regulations," Alonso told Sky Sports.

"But if I had to choose one, my feeling is, I would choose our project and our engine and our power unit.

"One, it's because I think they (Honda) are dominating the sport now, they have a very, very strong engine with Red Bull and RB.

"And second, because with the new fuels and the new regulations, they will have all the tools available to succeed."

The team also have a decision to make with their second seat, which is currently occupied by Lance Stroll, who has struggled to perform at multiple points throughout the last two seasons.

If they are serious about competing for the constructors’ championship, then it may be wise to move away from the Canadian, who is in the final year of his contract.

READ MORE: Former Ferrari star suggests team rethinking Hamilton Sainz switch

Related