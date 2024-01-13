McLaren in ASTOUNDING F1 target revelation for 2024

Dan Ripley

Saturday 13 January 2024 10:57

McLaren believe it will take two races before they know if they hit their targets over the winter period.

The Woking team were one of the success stories from last season, rising from the lower reaches on the grid to eventually become chief challengers to runaway title winners Red Bull.

There is now much excitement among the team who many believe could lead a title challenge to Max Verstappen and his Red Bull outfit in 2024 through Lando Norris.

McLaren boss Andrea Stella (right) stands with (left to right) Lando Norris, Zak Brown and Oscar Piastri

McLaren emerged as the chief challengers to Red Bull over the second half of the 2023 season

Can McLaren catch Red Bull?

However, team principal Andrea Stella has urged caution for now and insists the team are not targeting finishing positions, only if the correct procedures are being undertaken to help the team progress.

"I won't talk about how we want to be second, first, third – because that's not even the language we use internally at McLaren. We don't talk about this," Stella told Autosport.

"Results take care of themselves. What we talk about is: 'What do we have to do in terms of aerodynamic development, mechanical development, how do we improve the interaction with the tyres'?

"We are making sure that every day, we feel we are making a little step forward. We are increasing competency, we are increasing expertise, we are increasing our knowledge in every parameter that ultimately will deliver performance on track.

"Then, once we are in Bahrain, once we are in Saudi, we will see how good a job we have done."

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix