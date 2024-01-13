McLaren announce signing from Ferrari

Dan Ripley

Saturday 13 January 2024 08:27

McLaren have announced a return back to the team ahead of the new season following a spell at Ferrari.

The Woking outfit have confirmed that their official beer partner for the next season, and beyond, will be Estrella Gallicia.

The Spanish beer brand were previously with Ferrari up until the end of last season promoting their zero alcohol offering, Estrella Galicia 0,0, and they have now agreed the same deal with McLaren.

Estrella Galicia 0,0 is the flagship non-alcoholic beer brand of Hijos de Rivera, a Spanish production and distribution company with a history spanning over 117 years, which is present in over 70 countries from around the world.

Estrella previously sponsored Ferrari up until the end of the 2023 season

Estrella's branding will feature on the overalls and team wear of McLaren in 2024 and beyond

Estrella back at McLaren after Ferrari spell

It's the second time Estrella will team up with McLaren having previously partnered together in 2019 in a two-year deal.

The branding will feature on the McLaren car for next season as well as on the overalls of drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri as well as the team kit.

Matt Dennington, executive director, partnerships & accelerator of McLaren Racing, said: “We are delighted to welcome Estrella Galicia back to the McLaren Racing family. We enjoyed a fantastic partnership throughout 2019 and 2020, and it is great to now continue our journey together.

"We’re excited about the upcoming season and building on the positive momentum we had last year, and it’s fantastic to go racing with Estrella Galicia alongside us.”

