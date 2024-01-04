F1 2024 car launches: Dates, times and how to watch live

Yara Elshebiny

Thursday 4 January 2024 15:57

F1 teams have started to announce when they will reveal their 2024 designs with dates starting to leak out for those eagerly-awaited car launches.

The record-breaking new 24-race season is just around the corner, and it all begins with a feast for the eyes - the unveiling of the 2024 challengers!

Get ready to see the newest weapons in the battle for the 2024 championship as all 10 teams unveil their cars for this year.

Here's everything you need to know about the F1 car launches, from the confirmed dates to where to watch and whether those shiny new machines will actually hit the track looking the same.

2024 F1 car launch schedule: Full dates and times

The F1 car launch kicks off on February 5, with both Williams and Stake F1 Team (or Sauber!) tearing the wraps off their machines simultaneously.

Then, all eyes turn to Aston Martin on February 12 as they unveil their new car before Ferrari takes centre stage on February 13, promising a glimpse of the Prancing Horse's latest evolution.

The rest of the grid follows suit through the month, with confirmed dates yet to be announced for heavyweights like Red Bull, Mercedes, and McLaren.

Here are the 2024 livery reveal dates we know so far:

Williams - February 5

Stake F1 Team - February 5

Aston Martin - February 12

Ferrari - February 13

Red Bull Racing - TBC

Mercedes - TBC

McLaren - TBC

Haas - TBC

AlphaTauri - TBC

Alpine - TBC

How can you watch F1 car launches?

Fans can watch the car launches on the Sky Sports F1 channel (or similar broadcasters outside the UK) or YouTube.

Most teams will also live stream their launches on their official websites and social media channels. Keep an eye out for links and announcements on their platforms, but don't fret if you miss one; we'll have all the juicy details and insights right here!

Will cars look the same on track as they do at launch?

It is highly unlikely that the cars you see at the launches will be completely mirrored on the Bahrain Grand Prix grid.

While the overall design and livery will remain the same, teams are notorious for playing their cards close to their chests. This secrecy allows them to gain a huge advantage over their rivals, who can only analyse their cars once they're out in the open.

So, expect subtle (or not so subtle) upgrades and modifications, especially in key aerodynamic elements such as rear wings and sidepods.

These secret weapons will only be unleashed once the lights go out in Bahrain, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the opening race.

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix