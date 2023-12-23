F1 team confirm bold early launch for new 2024 car

Sam Cook

Saturday 23 December 2023 11:57

Williams have provided us with a release date for their new 2024 car, with a rather early launch date of February 5 causing some surprise.

After Ferrari announced last week that they will be releasing their car to the world on February 13, they said that they believed their rivals will all be scrambling for that same week, with pre-season testing starting on February 21.

However, Williams have disproven that theory, going a full eight days earlier, with a car that James Vowles previously said they had sacrificed the end of the 2023 season for.

Off the back of a successful first season for Vowles as team principal of the Grove-based outfit, they have told fans to 'save the date' for the launch of a design that they hope can bring them closer to the top five in the constructors' championship.

James Vowles is heading into his second season as team principal at Williams

Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant will remain as team-mates in 2024

James Vowles previously worked at Mercedes, alongside Lewis Hamilton

Williams looking to the future

The team revealed the news on X (formerly known as Twitter), just hours after showing fans a hilarious clip of their season review, in which George Russell (sort of) acted as bartender for current driver pairing Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant.

2024 Season Launch: LOCKED IN 👀🔒 pic.twitter.com/MWJwcwRIZ2 — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) December 22, 2023

They have previously confirmed that both Albon and Sargeant will remain as team-mates for the 2024 season.

READ MORE: Williams to completely shift direction thanks to 'revered' F1 figure