close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Williams announce new driver signing following shock team exit

Williams announce new driver signing following shock team exit

Williams announce new driver signing following shock team exit

Williams announce new driver signing following shock team exit

Williams Racing have added a young driver to their driver programme, snapping up an F2 star who had previously parted company with Alpine.

Victor Martins claimed F3 championship success in 2022, before being promoted to F2 with the ART Grand Prix team for the 2023 season.

Since then, Martins has claimed two wins and 14 podiums in the series, but has not been involved in a championship battle. The Frenchman finished down in seventh in the championship in 2024, prompting a split between himself and the Alpine driver academy.

Alpine have a plethora of young drivers among their ranks, including Paul Aron, Gabriele Mini, Kush Maini and F1 Academy star Nina Gademan.

Martins' split from the Alpine young driver programme was announced before the start of the 2025 season, which started in fine fashion for Martins when he claimed pole position at the season-opening race in Australia for the ART team.

Now, it has been announced that Williams have snapped up his services, adding the 23-year-old to their young driver programme.

Williams make new driver signing

Speaking in an official statement on his move to the Williams Racing Driver Academy, Martins said: "I’m super happy to be joining the Williams Racing Driver Academy!"

"This is a new chapter for me, but my goal remains the same - to push myself to the limit, both as a person and as a racing driver, and to make it to Formula 1.

"Williams is an iconic team with an incredible history, and I’m confident this is the best place to be to help me achieve my goals. This year, I’ll put all my focus into winning the Formula 2 drivers’ championship with ART Grand Prix and maximising this opportunity with the driver academy both on and off the track.

"I look forward to working with everyone at Williams as we embark on this new journey together."

Martins joins the likes of Luke Browning and Lia Block in Williams' young driver programme, as they prepare for the future.

The team's current F1 driver lineup of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz is arguably one of the strongest on the F1 grid, with both drivers tied down to long-term deals.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner hails NEW chapter as Wolff replacement confirmed

Related

Alpine F2 Williams Racing F3 ART Grand Prix
Carlos Sainz baffled by Williams F1 change
Williams

Carlos Sainz baffled by Williams F1 change

  • March 25, 2025 10:51
F1 team issue official statement over 'wing legality' after FIA punishment announced at Chinese GP
Chinese Grand Prix

F1 team issue official statement over 'wing legality' after FIA punishment announced at Chinese GP

  • March 22, 2025 07:27

Latest News

F1 Social

Lewis Hamilton reveals secret behind his ICONIC paddock style

  • 16 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Family of McLaren F1 legend issue health update after medical emergency

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Williams announce new driver signing following shock team exit

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner hails NEW chapter as Wolff replacement confirmed

  • Today 15:57
Japanese Grand Prix

F1 2025 Japanese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Suzuka

  • Today 14:40
Red Bull

Red Bull chief pins Lawson switch on 'bad luck'

  • Today 13:58
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x