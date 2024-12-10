Williams star handed NEW drive for 2025

close global

A Williams star has been handed a new drive for the 2025 season in an official statement from the Formula 1 team.

The Grove-based outfit will welcome Carlos Sainz to the team next season, as he leaves Ferrari following the signing of Lewis Hamilton.

Sainz’s arrival means that Franco Colapinto will no longer feature on the F1 grid in 2025, despite initially impressing with the team.

The strength of Colapinto on his arrival in F1 has led to other teams investing in youth for their 2025 driver pairings, including Sauber signing F2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto.

Franco Colapinto competed in his last race with Williams in Abu Dhabi
Gabriel Bortoleto will join Sauber in 2025

Williams junior Luke Browning receives F2 drive for 2025

Colapinto was not the only Williams Racing Academy star to receive an F1 call-up in 2024, with Luke Browning also earning the chance to test their machinery.

The Brit recently took part in an FP1 session at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, alongside his Formula 2 duties during the race weekend.

Browning replaced Zak O’Sullivan at Hitech in F2 from the Azerbaijan GP onwards, after the latter vacated his seat due to funding issues.

Since joining the series, Browning has claimed two top-ten finishes, and Hitech have now opted to give the Williams star a full-time seat in the sport.

The 22-year-old will make his full-time debut with the team next season, as Williams confirmed the announcement in an official statement.

"I’m so happy that I’ll be racing in F2 with Hitech next season," Browning said.

"I’ve been through every category of single-seater racing with this team and to be able to complete the ladder with them is incredibly important and special for me.

"There is nothing I want more than to win the F2 Championship with this group of people around me, and that is our goal for 2025."

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Carlos Sainz Williams Sauber Franco Colapinto
