F1 Results Today: Hamilton launches STUNNING comeback as Abu Dhabi Grand Prix set for Russell-Verstappen showdown

Lewis Hamilton roared back near the top of the timesheets once again in what will be his last race weekend with Mercedes after 12 years with the team.

The seven-time champion has frequently lagged behind team-mate George Russell throughout 2024, but heading into the Abu Dhabi GP, the 39-year-old looks set to put on a stunning show in the season finale.

After the weekend's first practice session, Hamilton finished third fastest, ahead of team-mate Russell, who has found himself in hot water this weekend with this year's champion Max Verstappen, the pair embroiled in a number of heated exchanges off-track, with the tension sure to spill out on track at some point in Abu Dhabi.

25 minutes into the first session of the 2024 finale and Charles Leclerc finally joined the track, making history by joining his brother Arthur, making them the first brothers to compete in the same session in the same year on the same team in F1.

Ferrari now sit just 21 points behind McLaren in the constructors' standings, so the performance of both teams in Abu Dhabi is vital to determine the 2024 championship.

FP1 in Abu Dhabi also featured six rookies with Ryo Hirakawa replacing Oscar Piastri, Arthur Leclerc standing in for Carlos Sainz, Felipe Drugovich for Lance Stroll, Luke Browning taking Alex Albon's seat and Ayumu Iwasa in place of Yuki Tsunoda.

Despite being the final grand prix of the year, the 24th round also marks the debut of Jack Doohan, who has replaced Esteban Ocon early ahead of his already confirmed entry to the team for 2025.

F1 FP1 Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:24.321 secs



2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.221sec



3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.485sec



4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.844sec



5. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.012sec



6. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.052sec



7. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.061sec



8. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.123sec



9. Felipe Drugovich [Aston Martin] - +1.150sec



10. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1.162sec



11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.183sec



12. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +1.242sec



13. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.290sec



14. Ryo Hirakawa [McLaren] - +1.553sec



15. Isack Hadjar [Red Bull] - +1.556sec



16. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.600sec



17. Ayumu Iwasa [VCARB] - +1.800sec



18. Arthur Leclerc [Ferrari] - +1.858sec



19. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1.983sec



20. Luke Browning [Williams] - +2.198sec



