Mercedes release Hamilton statement over team exit

Mercedes have released a heartfelt statement ahead of Lewis Hamilton's final race with the team.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion will line up for the Silver Arrows for the last time at this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, before making the highly anticipated switch to Ferrari next season.

Hamilton is targeting a change in fortunes when he makes the move to the Scuderia in 2025, with his desire to claim an eighth world title still as strong as ever.

For now, he is simply hoping to end his remarkable 12-year era with the Brackley-based outfit on a positive note, having endured a largely frustrating campaign to date.

Surprise wins at Silverstone and Spa prior to the summer break hinted at progression following a poor start to the campaign, but it wasn't long before he was trailing his main rivals once again.

It's been a challenging final campaign for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Hamilton clinched his 104th race win earlier this season at Silverstone

Mercedes bid farewell to seven-time champion Hamilton

Hamilton did produce a stunning drive in Las Vegas last month, finishing behind team-mate George Russell on what was a rare day of celebration for the team, but the 39-year-old couldn't deliver any points in Qatar the following week.

Ahead of his Mercedes farewell at Yas Marina this weekend, the team have paid tribute to their greatest-ever driver.

An official statement read: "The final race weekend of the 2024 Formula 1 season is here, and there’s no denying that it’s going to be an emotional one.

Hamilton will make the move to F1 rivals Ferrari next season

"As well as reflecting on all our highs from the season to date, we will also be saying a fond farewell to one of our best: Sir Lewis Hamilton.

"He’s won an outstanding 84 races with us as a constructor, 105 as an engine supplier, and we’ll certainly miss him as he starts a new chapter in his racing career.

"As well as his achievements on the track, he’s also played a huge part of our history off the track too.

"Both Lewis and George will be aiming to end the season on a high, as the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix awaits us for one final race this season.

"It’s a place where we have had much success in the past with six wins, 14 podiums - the most of any constructor - and six special pole positions in Yas Island."

