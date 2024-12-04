Mercedes release Hamilton statement over team exit
Mercedes release Hamilton statement over team exit
Mercedes have released a heartfelt statement ahead of Lewis Hamilton's final race with the team.
The seven-time Formula 1 champion will line up for the Silver Arrows for the last time at this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, before making the highly anticipated switch to Ferrari next season.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull announce 2025 release as outgoing star lands NEW role
READ MORE: Abu Dhabi F1 weekend sees late change after race cancellation
Hamilton is targeting a change in fortunes when he makes the move to the Scuderia in 2025, with his desire to claim an eighth world title still as strong as ever.
For now, he is simply hoping to end his remarkable 12-year era with the Brackley-based outfit on a positive note, having endured a largely frustrating campaign to date.
Surprise wins at Silverstone and Spa prior to the summer break hinted at progression following a poor start to the campaign, but it wasn't long before he was trailing his main rivals once again.
READ MORE: F1 Academy champion Abbi Pulling LOSES title confirmation
Mercedes bid farewell to seven-time champion Hamilton
Hamilton did produce a stunning drive in Las Vegas last month, finishing behind team-mate George Russell on what was a rare day of celebration for the team, but the 39-year-old couldn't deliver any points in Qatar the following week.
Ahead of his Mercedes farewell at Yas Marina this weekend, the team have paid tribute to their greatest-ever driver.
An official statement read: "The final race weekend of the 2024 Formula 1 season is here, and there’s no denying that it’s going to be an emotional one.
READ MORE: McLaren announce driver REPLACEMENT ahead of Abu Dhabi GP
"As well as reflecting on all our highs from the season to date, we will also be saying a fond farewell to one of our best: Sir Lewis Hamilton.
"He’s won an outstanding 84 races with us as a constructor, 105 as an engine supplier, and we’ll certainly miss him as he starts a new chapter in his racing career.
"As well as his achievements on the track, he’s also played a huge part of our history off the track too.
"Both Lewis and George will be aiming to end the season on a high, as the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix awaits us for one final race this season.
"It’s a place where we have had much success in the past with six wins, 14 podiums - the most of any constructor - and six special pole positions in Yas Island."
READ MORE: Ferrari DROP Sainz in stunning Abu Dhabi move as Hamilton replacement looms
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull star BACKS Hamilton as new F1 team choice sparks controversy
- 20 minutes ago
RB confirm Ricciardo replacement for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix drive
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes release Hamilton statement over team exit
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull announce 2025 release as EXIT officially confirmed
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen admission sparks UNUSUAL Red Bull second driver demand
- 3 hours ago
Ferrari DROP Sainz in stunning Abu Dhabi move as Hamilton replacement looms
- Today 18:59
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec