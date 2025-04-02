Hamilton brother makes inspirational racing return

Nicolas Hamilton has announced a return to racing after taking a step away from the track almost two years ago.

The 33-year-old is the half-brother of seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, with the duo sharing a clear talent for racing and an unstoppable level of determination.

Hamilton, who has cerebral palsy, previously made history in 2015 by becoming the first disabled driver to ever compete in the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) and then went one better in 2023 to achieve a career-best P6 finish at Donington Park.

Unfortunately, the racing star was forced to take a break from competing in 2023, but after 20 months away from the track, he has now confirmed his return to BTCC for the 2025 season.

Nicolas Hamilton shares inspirational message in return announcement

Hamilton will be part of a three-car lineup for Un-Limited Motorsport’s BTTC challenge this year alongside Dexter Patterson and Max Hall, who will all drive a Cupra Leon powered by a TOCA/M-Sport engine.

In an inspirational announcement via his Instagram account, the British driver confirmed his return to the racing series, saying: "BACK IN THE BTCC FOR 2025. After having to walk away from the championship following my historical P6 result back in 2023. I went into a very difficult place mentally, where any thoughts of racing & getting back on the grid again looked unachievable.

"But after a late opportunity from @ulmofficial in December 2024, I picked myself up & worked hard in therapy to get myself back to a healthier place mentally & set my sights on raising the sponsorship to get back on the grid. After 20 months away, I am so proud to say that I am BACK!

"2025 is a new chapter, but my mission remains unchanged: bringing disability to the forefront of my motorsport. It is not about hiding from your condition, difficulty or struggles - it is about embracing them with pride & living to the edges of your own personal limits & abilities.

"This year, I wanted to do something different & worked with the incredible children at @wearebeams to showcase a powerful message that disabled individuals are welcome within motorsport, in whatever role that may be. Together, we stand, sit - however it is most comfortable - uniting to inspire the next generation.

"Thank you to all my sponsors & partners who believed in me, my purpose, talent & mission to make this all possible #Inspire #DisabilityInSport #Racing #Motorsport."

F1 HEADLINES: Alpine confirm Doohan replacement at Japanese GP as team announce NEW driver signing

Related