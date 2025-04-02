Lewis Hamilton issue emerges after overwhelming Ferrari demand

Lewis Hamilton's monumental move to Ferrari shocked the world of Formula 1 when it was announced in February 2024, and it also appears to have shocked Puma, with an overwhelming demand for the seven-time champion's merchandise causing a few problems.

According to The Sunday Times, the British star's net worth was £350m at the end of 2024, making him the ninth-wealthiest individual on their Rich List 40 under 40, clearly making him an extremely influential figure.

After racing for the Silver Arrows for 12 years, Hamilton's move not only shocked Mercedes and their F1 rivals, but also the millions of Hamilton fans around the globe who flocked to purchase official Ferrari merchandise with the legend's name and driver number.

To further solidify his status as one of the sport's greats, Ferrari's official kit partner Puma have reportedly seen: "an eightfold increase in Ferrari sales since Hamilton's signing," according to SportBusiness.

Puma overwhelmed by Hamilton kit demand

Unsurprisingly, Hamilton's move to the Maranello-based outfit has led to a marketing dream for the Scuderia, and his social media content since joining the team broke records for interactions from motorsport fans, with his iconic 'first day' shoot in front of Enzo Ferrari's house gathering over 5.7million likes on Instagram.

It's been reported, however, that Puma were not prepared for such interest in the former Mercedes star, with the brand understood to have sold out multiple times for certain new items. The Tifosi certainly voted in their numbers over who their favourite of Ferrari's 2025 driver lineup is, and Puma have sold out of the Hamilton Ferrari cap featuring his iconic number 44 multiple times.

Puma appear to be constantly playing catch-up with demand and, as things stand, still have the cap listed as out of stock on the official website.

There also appears to still not be any official 'Hamilton' merchandise out there to feature the legend's name, although who knows what the brand have planned in the future following the overwhelming popularity during his debut season in red.

