F1 fans send clear signal to Ferrari over Hamilton vs Leclerc No 1 driver debate

Lewis Hamilton fans have sent a clear message to Ferrari Formula 1 team over their preference on the team's 2025 driver duo ahead of the upcoming season opener.

The new season is set to get underway at the Australian Grand Prix for Hamilton's first weekend racing in red from March 14 to 16, 2025.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen delivers three-word verdict as Aston Martin make huge announcement

READ MORE: Ferrari drop driver BOMBSHELL as axed F1 star return confirmed

The seven-time champion has now officially joined the Scuderia after 12 years of competing with the Silver Arrows, where he earned six of his seven drivers' titles.

Hamilton's entry to his new team has sparked conversation over who Ferrari will prioritise as their No 1 driver- the 40-year-old legend of the sport or his 26-year-old team-mate who has remained loyal to the outfit since 2019.

Ahead of their first on-track battle in Ferrari's 2025 challenger, the SF-25, Hamilton has come out on top as the clear fan favourite after his iconic number 44 Ferrari hat has now sold out.

The official Ferrari site still have already sold out of the first Hamilton merch after it dropped this week. Click here to shop the remaining items.

Lewis Hamilton's first piece of official Ferrari F1 merch has already sold out

Lewis Hamilton fans will have to wait for the official Ferrari store to restock the iconic number 44 cap

Click here to shop official Ferrari merch via F1 Fanatics.

Ferrari sell out of first Hamilton F1 merch

Following the eagerly anticipated merch release, the Puma x Scuderia Ferrari HP 2025 Hamilton baseball cap has now sold out, with fans able to sign up here to be notified of availability on the item should it return.

Hamilton could also be seen modelling the team's latest edition of their cherry red polo shirt, which has also been swept off the shelves and will only available if the site restocks the item.

The fans have clearly displayed which of the 2025 lineup is the favourite in their eyes, with only Leclerc's hat available to purchase. Click here if you want to rep the Monegasque driver in red for 2025.

As an official partner of Ferrari F1 team, the official Ferrari website will also stock the in-demand merch, with Hamilton's items listed as 'coming soon'

Alternatively, opt for a more subtle approach to show your support for the team, or, if you prefer not to pick a favourite out of Hamilton and Leclerc, click here to shop the Scuderia Ferrari premium jacket, as modelled by brand ambassador Leclerc.

The stylish piece is available in a traditional 'Rosso Corsa' shade, or a sleek PUMA Black, with matching trousers also on sale now.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as full grid complete

Related