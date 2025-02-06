close global

F1 News Today: Verstappen delivers three-word verdict as Aston Martin make huge announcement

F1 News Today: Verstappen delivers three-word verdict as Aston Martin make huge announcement

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has issued a stark verdict over his behaviour both on and off track following controversial dealings with the FIA during last season.

F1 team hint BRITISH livery switch as new car announced

To mark the 75th anniversary of the championship, all ten F1 teams will be unveiling their liveries at the F1 75 Live event at London's O2 on February 18, 2025.

Ferrari drop driver BOMBSHELL as axed F1 star return confirmed

The Scuderia already boasts what could be the strongest driver pairing of the upcoming season after signing seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was called in to replace Carlos Sainz and race alongside Charles Leclerc.

British star set for STUNNING Jaguar debut in official FIA announcement

British racing star Jamie Chadwick has been announced to be making a return to an FIA racing series in 2025.

Kelly Piquet drops HUGE Valentine's Day partner announcement

Kelly Piquet, the partner of four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen, has taken to social media to deliver a Valentine's Day announcement.

  • Yesterday 20:29
F1 News Today: Christian and Geri Horner set for HUGE change as Newey reveals being IGNORED
F1 News Today: Christian and Geri Horner set for HUGE change as Newey reveals being IGNORED

  • February 4, 2025 15:49

Pre-season testing

World champion health update issued as testing absence confirmed

  • 59 minutes ago
Aston Martin unveil STUNNING 2025 car design after Newey arrival

  • 2 hours ago
Ferrari release confirmed as Hamilton endures F1 test struggles

  • 2 hours ago
McLaren driver signs deal with NEW team in official announcement

  • 3 hours ago
  • Today 06:57
Hamilton suffers F1 test setback as world champion taken to hospital - GPFans Recap

  • Yesterday 23:42
