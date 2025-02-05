Ferrari drop driver BOMBSHELL as axed F1 star return confirmed

Ferrari Formula 1 team have announced a driver lineup bombshell with a return confirmed for a former star of the sport.

The Scuderia already boasts what could be the strongest driver pairing of the upcoming season after signing seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was called in to replace Carlos Sainz and race alongside Charles Leclerc.

F1 HEADLINES: Cadillac in MAJOR hire as Ricciardo switch verdict unveiled

READ MORE: Horner breaks silence after SHOCK F1 axe

Sainz achieved two race wins with the Scuderia last season, most notably with a stunning victory at the Australian Grand Prix, taking the top spot on the podium just two weeks after undergoing appendicitis surgery.

Despite his efforts helping Ferrari to secure second place in the constructors' standings, the Spaniard was dropped in favour of signing F1 legend Hamilton, with the star himself hoping he can achieve success in the drivers' championship racing in red.

Ferrari have finally dropped the official 2025 merch, click here to shop Hamilton's debut kit in red.

Charles Leclerc will be joined by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton will have to adapt to a new race engineer in Riccardo Adami

READ MORE: Ferrari FINALLY drop Hamilton 2025 merch

Ferrari announce 2025 driver lineup addition

As Hamilton gets to work pushing Ferraris machinery to the limit in preparation for his debut season with the team, an announcement has been made with regards to a racing return for a former star of the sport.

Axed Sauber driver Zhou Guanyu has been welcomed to the Ferrari family, joining Antonio Giovinazzi as the team's official reserve drivers for 2025.

Zhou, who previously raced as part of the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy from 2015 until 2018, found himself out of a full-time race seat at the end of the 2024 season after Sauber opted to drop both him and Valtteri Bottas in favour of a brand new lineup.

Like Bottas, Zhou has now found a lifeline in the sport after securing a reserve role, and will share the duties with Giovinazzi.

A statement from Ferrari read: "The Chinese driver returns to Maranello having previously spent four seasons with the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy. The Italian is reconfirmed in the role."

“Zhou Guanyu is taken on as a reserve driver for Scuderia Ferrari HP alongside Antonio Giovinazzi who continues in this role."

"Zhou shares the reserve driver role with Antonio Giovinazzi, who has worked with Scuderia Ferrari HP since 2017. The Italian will also continue to race in the World Endurance Championship in the number 51 Ferrari 499P, with which he won the 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours."

Welcoming Zhou Guanyu back to the Ferrari family as he joins Antonio Giovinazzi as our official reserve driver! Zhou spent four years with the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy from 2015 to 2018, and will split reserve driver duties with Antonio for the 2025 season pic.twitter.com/54OLL5uJm7 — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 5, 2025

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals NEW destination in stunning season announcement

Related