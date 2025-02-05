F1 News Today: Cadillac in MAJOR hire as Ricciardo switch verdict unveiled
Cadillac have poached a central figure from one of their soon-to-be Formula 1 rivals ahead of their arrival to the sport next season.
Ricciardo's shock SWITCH verdict delivered
A former Formula 1 star has delivered a verdict over whether Daniel Ricciardo should undertake a shock team switch and return to racing.
F1 star lands SHOCK Netflix movie role
A Formula 1 driver has swapped the circuit for the silver screen after it was confirmed he is set to star in an upcoming Netflix movie.
Hamilton CRUSHES Leclerc as Ferrari test times revealed
Lewis Hamilton has reportedly beaten his team-mate Charles Leclerc’s test times, during their outing with Ferrari at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Red Bull star steps in as Verstappen absence confirmed
Defending Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has been replaced by a fellow Red Bull star at a major motorsport event.
