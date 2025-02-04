Red Bull star steps in as Verstappen absence confirmed

Defending Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has been replaced by a fellow Red Bull star at a major motorsport event.

Verstappen's preparations for the upcoming F1 season are already well under way, with the Dutchman aiming to add a fifth consecutive title to his collection in 2025.

He will have fresh competition within the team this year following the departure of Sergio Perez, as Liam Lawson makes the step up from VCARB/Racing Bulls in what will be his first full campaign on the grid.

Verstappen must also contend with the likes of last year's championship runner-up Lando Norris, as well as a rejuvenated Lewis Hamilton, who is set to embark on a new adventure alongside Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.

Max Verstappen will team up with Liam Lawson at Red Bull this season

Verstappen's win in Brazil last season was arguably the greatest of his career

Verstappen's brilliance in Brazil recognised

He will hope there won't be any repeat of the drastic drop-off in form which threatened his title prospects for much of the previous campaign.

At one stage, the 27-year-old had gone 10 grands prix without securing a victory, a run which not only saw Norris emerge as a realistic challenger, but played a part in Red Bull's failure to prevent McLaren taking their constructors' crown.

That sequence eventually came to an end at the Brazilian Grand Prix in November, where Verstappen's incredible drive from 17th to first all but secured yet another championship win.

It was a display which stands amongst some of the greatest of his illustrious career, with the 65-time race winner expertly making his way through the field in treacherous conditions.

Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase collected the prestigious Autosport award on his behalf

And it was that iconic drive which was named Moment of the Year at the recent at the Autosport Awards in London.

While Verstappen was unable to attend the ceremony, his trusted race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase was delighted to receive the trophy on his behalf.

"This race came at a time of the year when we were having to work extremely hard for everything we could manage come the chequered flag," said the Italian.

"For him to pull out a drive such as that under such scrutiny, pressure, and with a championship at stake was really quite remarkable, so I'm really proud of him for that."

