F1 News Today: Christian and Geri Horner set for HUGE change as FIA release KEY details
Christian and Geri Horner are set to make a huge change in 2025, after becoming embroiled in controversy last year.
FIA release ALL F1 race start times for 2025 season
The FIA have confirmed the official start times for all 24 races on the Formula 1 calendar in 2025, with a major change made for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Horner makes shock U-TURN as driver replacement plans revealed
Christian Horner has made a shock Red Bull U-turn, after unveiling his surprise driver replacement plans for the 2025 season.
Marko issues Red Bull EXIT update
Red Bull Formula 1 chief Helmut Marko has issued an update over his future at the team following exit rumours in 2024.
Hamilton Ferrari problem emerges as champion's BAN revealed
A Lewis Hamilton 'problem' has emerged for Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg, after he revealed the Brit’s ban in a light-hearted interview.
