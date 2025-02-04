close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Christian and Geri Horner set for HUGE change as FIA release KEY details

F1 News Today: Christian and Geri Horner set for HUGE change as FIA release KEY details

F1 News Today: Christian and Geri Horner set for HUGE change as FIA release KEY details

F1 News Today: Christian and Geri Horner set for HUGE change as FIA release KEY details

Christian and Geri Horner are set to make a huge change in 2025, after becoming embroiled in controversy last year.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA release ALL F1 race start times for 2025 season

The FIA have confirmed the official start times for all 24 races on the Formula 1 calendar in 2025, with a major change made for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner makes shock U-TURN as driver replacement plans revealed

Christian Horner has made a shock Red Bull U-turn, after unveiling his surprise driver replacement plans for the 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Marko issues Red Bull EXIT update

Red Bull Formula 1 chief Helmut Marko has issued an update over his future at the team following exit rumours in 2024.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton Ferrari problem emerges as champion's BAN revealed

A Lewis Hamilton 'problem' has emerged for Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg, after he revealed the Brit’s ban in a light-hearted interview.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton FIA Christian Horner Helmut Marko Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1 News Today: Hamilton TRIUMPH declared as Red Bull left FUMING
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton TRIUMPH declared as Red Bull left FUMING

  • Yesterday 16:31
F1 News Today: Horner breaks silence as Verstappen SPLIT decision confirmed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner breaks silence as Verstappen SPLIT decision confirmed

  • February 2, 2025 22:04

Latest News

F1 Social

Mercedes deliver official update on Antonelli's F1 future

  • 39 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton reveals dangerous Mercedes risk forced exit

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Christian and Geri Horner set for HUGE change as FIA release KEY details

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Hamilton replacement tease revealed as Mercedes star reveals health update - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 Off The Track

Christian and Geri Horner set for huge change after 2024 controversy

  • Yesterday 22:57
F1 2025

FIA release ALL F1 race start times for 2025 season

  • Yesterday 18:57
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x