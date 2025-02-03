Hamilton Ferrari problem emerges as champion's BAN revealed

A Lewis Hamilton 'problem' has emerged for Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg, after he revealed the Brit’s ban in a light-hearted interview.

Hamilton and Rosberg were embroiled in a fierce rivalry during their time as Mercedes team-mates, as they went head-to-head for the world title.

The 2016 season in particular saw the two drivers clash on multiple occasions, including the Spanish and Austrian Grands Prix, as the two drivers fought for the championship until the last race of the season.

After claiming his first and only title in 2016, Rosberg announced his shock retirement as his former team-mate went on to become a seven-time world champion with Mercedes.

Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton were fierce rivals at Mercedes

Nico Rosberg retired from F1 in 2016

Rosberg reveals Hamilton problem

Hamilton recently completed his switch to Ferrari, where he will hope to add a record breaking eighth world title to his collection, and go one better than F1 legend Michael Schumacher.

In a recent interview with NDR alongside his wife, Vivian, Rosberg was asked if it was true that their two daughters were fans of the new Ferrari star.

Rosberg confirmed that this was the case and joked that it was a 'big problem' for the champion.

“That’s true too. That’s even more than a weak point. That’s a big problem,” Rosberg said.

However, Vivian revealed that Hamilton is present in their daughter's lives, claiming that he always gives them Christmas presents.

“No, that’s great. That’s nice of him. We kind of had an enmity. Now both children have a huge box of presents from him on their doorstep every Christmas. It’s a nice approach,” Rosberg continued.

When the interviewer cheekily asked why they did not let Hamilton in their home to gift the presents, Rosberg joked that he was banned.

“He has to stay outside the door. But he’s welcome to leave the presents,” he added.

