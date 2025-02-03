F1 News Today: Hamilton TRIUMPH declared as star delivers dream Ferrari result

Lewis Hamilton has secured a huge victory over Charles Leclerc during their first showdown as team-mates at Ferrari.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton backing delivers DREAM result in shock Ferrari appearance

A Lewis Hamilton-backed driver has made a shock Ferrari appearance, delivering a dream result in Italy.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff delivers stark rival WARNING in F1 setback talks

Toto Wolff has sent a huge warning to his Mercedes Formula 1 team about their competitiveness among the grid in the near future.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner warns of Red Bull CHALLENGES as pivotal return sealed

Red Bull Formula 1 team have kicked off their 2025 season with a launch of a massive return, as team chief Christian Horner has warned of 'challenges' coming up.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton set for Abu Dhabi 2021 REPEAT in cheeky title battle warning

A former Mercedes driver and Max Verstappen ally has cheekily hinted that the 2025 season could come down to the same situation as the infamous 2021 title race.

➡️ READ MORE

Related