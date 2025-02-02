Horner warns of Red Bull CHALLENGES as pivotal return sealed

Red Bull Formula 1 team have kicked off their 2025 season with a launch of a massive return, as team chief Christian Horner has warned of 'challenges' coming up.

The previously dominant team enter this year as underdogs - a state of affairs which seemed impossible just 12 months ago - after they were beaten in the constructors' championship by the rapidly improving Ferrari and McLaren teams.

2025 will be a massive development year for the six-time constructors' champions as they gear up for next year's engine regulation changes, with Ford returning to the sport as the team's engine supplier.

Ford also announced this week that they will be entering the World Endurance Championship in 2027, and held their 2025 Ford Performance season launch in Charlotte, USA supported by major Red Bull names.

Ford will team up with Red Bull in 2026

Liam Lawson and Max Verstappen will lead the Red Bull fightback in 2025

Red Bull face 2026 battle with F1 partner return

At the launch, Red Bull chief Horner spoke about the challenges facing the partnership going into 2026, saying: "It’s great to be kicking off 2025 celebrating Ford Performance as together, we prepare for the challenges and changes coming to both Formula 1 and Red Bull in 2026.

"It is a hugely exciting time for the team and while the prospect of building our own engine is an undertaking that cannot be underestimated, our partnership with Ford is a pivotal one in the overall project.

Newly promoted Red Bull star Liam Lawson added: "It’s really special to kick off my 2025 with the team at the Ford Performance Season Launch in Charlotte. They are such a fun and interesting partner to work with and an iconic brand I’ve loved for a long time. I spend a lot of time in the US, usually at the wheel of a Ford Raptor R.

"The brand is synonymous with motorsport culture, not just here but worldwide and it’s special to be a part of the Ford family now. I’m looking forward to seeing what exciting things we can do together this season and what we are building together as we gear up to 2026."

