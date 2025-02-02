F1 News Today: Horner breaks silence as Red Bull 2025 absence confirmed
F1 News Today: Horner breaks silence as Red Bull 2025 absence confirmed
Christian Horner has broken his silence after a shock decision was revealed in a major Formula 1 sacking.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull 2025 absence revealed as Horner issues statement
A major Red Bull absence has been revealed in 2025 after Christian Horner released a statement on the upcoming Formula 1 season.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton issues official statement over first Ferrari race after crash scare
Lewis Hamilton has spoken out about his upcoming first Formula 1 race as a Ferrari driver, after his second test with the team.
➡️ READ MORE
The official Ferrari site are currently running a sale with up to 30 per cent off their existing F1 merchandise ahead of Hamilton’s arrival.
Red Bull in F1 shake up as permanent driver change confirmed
Red Bull are set for a shakeup to their Formula 1 lineup in 2025 as the team make a permanent change for one driver.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 announce new signing for Australian Grand Prix
Formula 1 have announced a new signing for the Australian Grand Prix ahead of the 2025 season opener in Melbourne.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen Red Bull SPLIT decision confirmed as new role revealed
- 17 minutes ago
FIA take action over F1 controversy as McLaren and Red Bull drama receives fresh twist
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Horner breaks silence as Red Bull 2025 absence confirmed
- 2 hours ago
Ricciardo makes stunning announcement as F1 star’s ENGAGEMENT revealed - GPFans Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 announce new signing for Australian Grand Prix
- Yesterday 22:59
Ricciardo reveals NEW destination in stunning season announcement
- Yesterday 21:57