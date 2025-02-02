F1 News Today: Horner breaks silence as Red Bull 2025 absence confirmed

Christian Horner has broken his silence after a shock decision was revealed in a major Formula 1 sacking.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull 2025 absence revealed as Horner issues statement

A major Red Bull absence has been revealed in 2025 after Christian Horner released a statement on the upcoming Formula 1 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton issues official statement over first Ferrari race after crash scare

Lewis Hamilton has spoken out about his upcoming first Formula 1 race as a Ferrari driver, after his second test with the team.

➡️ READ MORE

The official Ferrari site are currently running a sale with up to 30 per cent off their existing F1 merchandise ahead of Hamilton’s arrival.

Red Bull in F1 shake up as permanent driver change confirmed

Red Bull are set for a shakeup to their Formula 1 lineup in 2025 as the team make a permanent change for one driver.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 announce new signing for Australian Grand Prix

Formula 1 have announced a new signing for the Australian Grand Prix ahead of the 2025 season opener in Melbourne.

➡️ READ MORE

Related