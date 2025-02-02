close global

F1 News Today: Horner breaks silence as Red Bull 2025 absence confirmed

Christian Horner has broken his silence after a shock decision was revealed in a major Formula 1 sacking.

Red Bull 2025 absence revealed as Horner issues statement

A major Red Bull absence has been revealed in 2025 after Christian Horner released a statement on the upcoming Formula 1 season.

Hamilton issues official statement over first Ferrari race after crash scare

Lewis Hamilton has spoken out about his upcoming first Formula 1 race as a Ferrari driver, after his second test with the team.

The official Ferrari site are currently running a sale with up to 30 per cent off their existing F1 merchandise ahead of Hamilton’s arrival.

Red Bull in F1 shake up as permanent driver change confirmed

Red Bull are set for a shakeup to their Formula 1 lineup in 2025 as the team make a permanent change for one driver.

F1 announce new signing for Australian Grand Prix

Formula 1 have announced a new signing for the Australian Grand Prix ahead of the 2025 season opener in Melbourne.

F1 News Today: Shock Perez move proposed as staggering Mercedes deal completed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Shock Perez move proposed as staggering Mercedes deal completed

  • Yesterday 18:39
F1 News Today: Hamilton Ferrari absence confirmed as team issue official statement
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton Ferrari absence confirmed as team issue official statement

  • January 31, 2025 16:03

Red Bull

Verstappen Red Bull SPLIT decision confirmed as new role revealed

  • 17 minutes ago
FIA take action over F1 controversy as McLaren and Red Bull drama receives fresh twist

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Horner breaks silence as Red Bull 2025 absence confirmed

  • 2 hours ago
Ricciardo makes stunning announcement as F1 star’s ENGAGEMENT revealed - GPFans Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 announce new signing for Australian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 22:59
Ricciardo reveals NEW destination in stunning season announcement

  • Yesterday 21:57
