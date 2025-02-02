F1 boss drops MASSIVE hint on controversial driver future

A Formula 1 boss has dropped a massive hint on the future of a driver whose status has been the topic of much discussion and debate this winter.

The grid for 2025 wasn't set until the end of December, when Isack Hadjar officially signed for Racing Bulls, but some have already begun speculating that the first driver change of the season isn't far away.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner breaks silence as Verstappen SPLIT decision confirmed

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals NEW destination in stunning season announcement

Franco Colapinto's momentum as a potential starting driver is growing by the week, with reports swirling about his chances of replacing Jack Doohan at Alpine mid-season.

The Australian driver made his F1 debut in the last race of the 2024 season, with Alpine moving Esteban Ocon out of his way for a taste of on-track action before his rookie season, but Colapinto's availability – and subsequent signing as an Alpine reserve driver – has muddied the waters somewhat.

Franco Colapinto will be watching from the Alpine garage as Jack Doohan competes in his debut season

Franco Colapinto's F1 debut impressed a number of teams

READ MORE: Hamilton secures VICTORY as Leclerc crushed in first Ferrari showdown

Vowles teases Colapinto replacement plan

Williams team boss James Vowles has now spoken to Sky Sports about Colapinto's future, hinting that he actually plans to bring the Argentine back to his team in the not-too distant future.

He explained: "The decision [to let Colapinto go] revolved around, I believe that Formula 1 drivers who deserve to be in the sport, and he does, should be driving a Formula 1 car, not sat as a reserve driver with us, necessarily."

"We have two great drivers for the next two years, I have no place for him, and his best opportunity is with Alpine."

Vowles continued to tease a potential return to the grid with Alpine this season however and didn't state that a midseason swap was off the cards at Colapinto's new team.

"It's not a guarantee there's a seat coming up in 2025, but it is the best opportunity over the next two years and my decision on that was based around him, and what would make him successful in the future.

"As you can see, it's not a goodbye to him. It will be still with us in the period to come after that, so for me as far as I go it's an investment in the future as well."

F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.

READ MORE: Perez in shock Mercedes F1 return discussion as huge call made

Related