Official release of Alpine F1 star Doohan confirmed ahead of Australian GP

An official release for Alpine Formula 1 driver Jack Doohan has been confirmed today ahead of the 2025 season opener.

The Australian Grand Prix weekend will kickstart the upcoming season, with the first race of the year taking place on March 16, 2025.

Doohan already made his debut with Alpine F1 team after signing a contract back in August of last year for his first full-time seat in the pinnacle of motorsport.

The 22-year-old was called in early to replace Esteban Ocon at the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi amid talks from the team's executive advisor, Flavio Briatore, that he was also interested in signing Williams star Franco Colapinto.

Since the conclusion of the 2024 season, Colapinto has signed with Alpine has a reserve driver, with pressure now intensifying for Doohan to perform from the get-go at his first home grand prix.

Franco Colapinto's move to Alpine has added extra pressure to Jack Doohan's first full season in F1

Jack Doohan is the son of five-time 500cc motorcycle world champion Mick Doohan

Doohan's release confirmed in solo merch reveal

As the Aussie racer prepares for the milestone of competing in his first home grand prix, he was revealed an exclusive 2025 release via his personal brand's website, Doohan OK.

The young star sells merchandise away from Alpine F1 team on his website and as of today, the AusGP '25 Doohan OK Tee is available to pre-order.

The white t-shirt is complete with a brightly coloured graphic in the style of a pit board, featuring the Australian flag and the number 25 to signify his first home race in 2025.

Alongside the merch, which is available in both adults and children's sizes, a message from Doohan is displayed explaining the inspiration behind this release.

"Competing in Formula 1 at home in Melbourne is a moment I’ve dreamed of, and this tee was created to celebrate that milestone."

"Featuring the Australian flag, the year, and a nod to the "OK GO" message, this tee celebrates home, and the passion for racing that drives everything I do.

"This isn’t just a piece of merch. It’s a tribute to the support from fans, my team, and everyone who’s been part of my journey."

