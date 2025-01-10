F1 chief delivers new signing statement in driver REPLACEMENT threat

A Formula 1 chief has explained a recent driver signing, issuing an official statement amid talks of a driver replacement within the team.

Following the decision to axe Esteban Ocon from their driver lineup for the 2025 season, Alpine replaced the Frenchman with 21-year-old rookie Jack Doohan, who was able to make his official debut at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton delivers statement over Ferrari future as team announce major release

READ MORE: Axed F1 star handed lifeline in BLOCKBUSTER signing

Doohan's pedigree as a racer comes from two stunning full seasons spent in F2, where he managed to claim six victories.

He was considered a contender for an Alpine seat back in 2022 when Fernando Alonso left the team, but the Enstone outfit ultimately signed experienced F1 driver Pierre Gasly from Red Bull's sister team.

Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan will start the year as Alpine team-mates

Alpine have signed Franco Colapinto to their ranks

READ MORE: F1 team summoned to HQ following official driver exit

Who will race for Alpine in 2025?

Now, Doohan has finally got his opportunity as a full-time F1 racer, but a recent driver signing may throw that into some jeopardy.

Alpine have decided to sign 2024 star Franco Colapinto, also 21 years old, as a test and reserve driver, putting a ready-made replacement behind Doohan in the pecking order, should he fail to perform.

Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore recently confirmed that Gasly and Doohan will start the season as Alpine's drivers, but that Doohan is under immediate pressure to perform, with his potential replacement now waiting in the wings.

Following the signing of Colapinto to Alpine's ranks, Briatore has explained how both the Argentine and Doohan are part of a bigger plan for the future.

"We are very pleased to come to an agreement with Williams Racing to sign Franco Colapinto," the Italian said in an official team statement.

"Clearly, Franco is among the best young talents in motorsport right now. It is fair to say his appearance on the Formula One grid last year caught many, me included, by surprise and his performances have been very impressive for a rookie driver.

"We have an eye on our future and his signing means we have a great pool of young drivers to call upon and work with in developing the team for future success."

READ MORE: Aston Martin reveal IMMEDIATE lineup change in team shakeup

Related