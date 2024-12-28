F1 team boss confirms 2025 driver RELEASE option

A Formula 1 team boss has confirmed their plans to change their driver lineup, if their new driver pairing does not perform in 2025.

The grid for 2025 was finally complete following the announcement that Isack Hadjar would be joining VCARB next season.

Hadjar will replace Liam Lawson next year, after the Kiwi was promoted to Red Bull following the departure of Sergio Perez from the team.

However, as the grid was decided for next year, it also confirmed Franco Colapinto's exit from F1, who will step aside for Carlos Sainz at Williams in 2025.

Red Bull's 2025 lineup has been confirmed

Franco Colapinto has been axed from F1

Can Colapinto make a F1 return?

Colapinto failed to acquire a seat elsewhere in 2024, despite interest from various team bosses in the paddock.

The Argentine driver was originally tipped for a seat at Red Bull, after Christian Horner revealed the team were considering the star, but this option failed to materialise for Colapinto.

However, one team boss does remain interested in acquiring his signature, following rumours that Alpine were considering Colapinto for next season.

The French team will field a lineup of Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan in 2025 but their chief, Flavio Briatore, has since stated that if they do not provide results they could make a change.

"I am interested in any driver who is fast. Colapinto surprised everyone," Briatore said to Auto Motor und Sport.

Flavio Briatore discusses Franco Colapinto signing

"The only thing that is certain is death. We will start the year with Pierre and Jack, I guarantee it. Then, we will see during the season," he added.

"I have to put the stable in a condition to obtain results and the driver is the one who must finish the work of the almost thousand people behind him.

"They all work for only two people. And if there is a driver who does not progress, who does not bring me results, I change him."

