Alpine F1 exit rumours addressed in statement

A defiant statement has been issued by Renault CEO Luca de Meo regarding the long-term future of Alpine's participation in Formula 1.

The Enstone-based outfit - who are owned by Renault - have been competing in the sport since 2021 having been rebranded to promote the French manufacturer's sports car series.

But their time in F1 has been far from smooth sailing, having experienced significant turnover in key personnel behind the scenes, and inconsistent results on the track.

With the team competing in a variety of other motorsport disciplines, including the World Endurance Championship, it has been suggested that they could look to cut ties with F1 in the future and divert their attention elsewhere.

But Renault CEO De Meo has delivered a categorial response to those rumours in a recent interview.

"We have no intention of selling the Alpine team or leaving Formula 1," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Competition is at the heart of Alpine's strategy and Renault has the means to tackle it. We have a team that is working hard to achieve the results it deserves."

Alpine's 2025 struggles continue

Alpine began 2025 with real ambitions to break into the top half of the order after enjoying a positive end to the previous campaign.

But things have not gone according to plan, and they go into this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix second from bottom in the constructors' standings.

Their cause hasn't been helped by the shock resignation of team principal Oliver Oakes earlier this month after just 10 months in the post.

Executive advisor Flavio Briatore was expected to take charge at the Emilia-Romagna GP following Oakes' departure, but it transpired that he did not meet FIA regulations, resulting in racing director Dave Greenwood being named the team's 'dedicated responsible person'.

Less than 24 hours after Oakes' exit, the team announced that rookie Jack Doohan had been replaced by reserve driver Franco Colapinto, after the Australian's disappointing start to the campaign.

However, the former Williams racer has yet to pick up a point in his two outings to date, including in Monaco last Sunday, where team-mate Pierre Gasly crashed out in the early stages to cap another miserable weekend for the struggling squad.

Formula 1 Alpine Renault World Endurance Championship Gazzetta dello Sport
