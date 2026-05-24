Second F1 car damaged after hitting a groundhog at Canadian Grand Prix

A second F1 car has been damaged after hitting a groundhog at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve - located on the St Lawrence Seaway - is a natural haven for wildlife in the 362 days of the year when there is no racing. But it becomes a very dangerous place for animals on race weekends.

There have been several incidents of cars either hitting or having near misses with groundhogs (marmots) in recent years, and now we have two to report this weekend alone.

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The first came on Friday when Williams star Alex Albon crashed into a wall after colliding with a groundhog in Free Practice 1. That put him out of the subsequent Sprint Qualifying session.

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Gasly the latest driver to hit a groundhog

Then on Saturday, Alpine's Pierre Gasly became the latest driver to come across an unwanted visitor onto the track in Montreal.

Gasly was able to continue to the end of Q2 as he qualified in P14 for today's race (4pm local, 9pm UK), but the French team's racing director Steve Nielsen said the groundhog collision had impacted the 30-year-old.

While Albon crashed after hitting the animal, Gasly was able to continue. However the damage to his car further complicated the difficulties Gasly has had with his car since the previous round in Miami.

“For Pierre, we tried some experiments on set-up and changed some aerodynamic components to try and put him in a happier place in the car.

"While it’s marginally better, he’s clearly still not at ease with the package as it stands and we must continue digging to understand why as it’s certainly uncharacteristic to see him so far off where we expect him to be.

“Unfortunately, he suffered some floor damage in Q1 as a result of hitting a trackside groundhog, which impacted his car’s handling in Q2.”

Animal rights organisation PETA had issued a statement following the Albon collision on Friday, praising the Williams star for trying to avoid the groundhog.

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