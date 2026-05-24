F1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

The starting grid for the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix

Here is the provisional F1 starting grid for the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix, awaiting confirmation from the FIA.

It was George Russell who claimed pole position on Saturday after securing sprint pole and then the sprint win, with Kimi Antonelli making it yet another front row lock out.

The McLarens tried all they could for pole position, but ultimately had to settle on the second row as Lando Norris occupied third and Oscar Piastri fourth.

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Isack Hadjar was the biggest surprise of qualifying, finding the pace he's struggled to unleash by topping Q2 and ensuring a top 10 start in seventh, behind Max Verstappen who set the sixth fastest time.

Here's the provisional starting grid for the Canadian Grand Prix.

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F1 Starting Grid - Canadian Grand Prix

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When is the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix?

The Canadian Grand Prix gets underway today (Sunday, May 24) at 16:00 local time (ET) and 21:00 (BST)

Find the grand prix start time converted to your local time zone below:

Canadian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Grand Prix - Sunday, May 24, 2026

Location Time Local time (ET) 16:00 Sunday British Summer Time (BST) 21:00 Sunday Central European Summer Time (CEST) 22:00 Sunday United States (CT) 15:00 Sunday United States (PT) 13:00 Sunday Brazil (BRT) 17:00 Sunday Australia (AWST) 04:00 Monday Australia (ACT) 05:30 Monday Australia (AET) 06:00 Monday Mexico (CST) 14:00 Sunday Japan (JST) 05:00 Monday China (CST) 04:00 Monday South Africa (SAST) 22:00 Sunday Egypt (EEST) 23:00 Sunday India (IST) 01:30 Monday Singapore (SGT) 04:00 Monday Turkey (TRT) 23:00 Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 00:00 Monday Saudi Arabia (AST) 23:00 Sunday

How to watch the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports *United States Apple TV Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada* RDS, TSN, CTV and Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* = Viewers in Canada can watch the Canadian Grand Prix on CTV (English-language channel) and Noovo (French-language channel) live and for free.

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Written by Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it. View full biography

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