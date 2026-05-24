F1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
F1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
The starting grid for the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix
Here is the provisional F1 starting grid for the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix, awaiting confirmation from the FIA.
It was George Russell who claimed pole position on Saturday after securing sprint pole and then the sprint win, with Kimi Antonelli making it yet another front row lock out.
The McLarens tried all they could for pole position, but ultimately had to settle on the second row as Lando Norris occupied third and Oscar Piastri fourth.
Isack Hadjar was the biggest surprise of qualifying, finding the pace he's struggled to unleash by topping Q2 and ensuring a top 10 start in seventh, behind Max Verstappen who set the sixth fastest time.
Here's the provisional starting grid for the Canadian Grand Prix.
READ MORE: Verstappen vents Red Bull frustration: 'We've had this problem for years'
F1 Starting Grid - Canadian Grand Prix
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|10
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|12
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|18
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|20
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|21
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
READ MORE: Mercedes F1 drivers at war as team boss Wolff forced to intervene at Canadian GP
When is the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix?
The Canadian Grand Prix gets underway today (Sunday, May 24) at 16:00 local time (ET) and 21:00 (BST)
Find the grand prix start time converted to your local time zone below:
Canadian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Grand Prix - Sunday, May 24, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (ET)
|16:00 Sunday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|21:00 Sunday
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|22:00 Sunday
|United States (CT)
|15:00 Sunday
|United States (PT)
|13:00 Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|17:00 Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|04:00 Monday
|Australia (ACT)
|05:30 Monday
|Australia (AET)
|06:00 Monday
|Mexico (CST)
|14:00 Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|05:00 Monday
|China (CST)
|04:00 Monday
|South Africa (SAST)
|22:00 Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|23:00 Sunday
|India (IST)
|01:30 Monday
|Singapore (SGT)
|04:00 Monday
|Turkey (TRT)
|23:00 Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|00:00 Monday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|23:00 Sunday
How to watch the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada*
|RDS, TSN, CTV and Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* = Viewers in Canada can watch the Canadian Grand Prix on CTV (English-language channel) and Noovo (French-language channel) live and for free.
READ MORE: Verstappen vents Red Bull frustration: 'We've had this problem for years'
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