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Antonelli and Russell on Hamilton's shoulder, all three looking serious with red and white Canadian GP-themed background

F1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Antonelli and Russell on Hamilton's shoulder, all three looking serious with red and white Canadian GP-themed background — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

The starting grid for the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Here is the provisional F1 starting grid for the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix, awaiting confirmation from the FIA.

It was George Russell who claimed pole position on Saturday after securing sprint pole and then the sprint win, with Kimi Antonelli making it yet another front row lock out.

The McLarens tried all they could for pole position, but ultimately had to settle on the second row as Lando Norris occupied third and Oscar Piastri fourth.

Isack Hadjar was the biggest surprise of qualifying, finding the pace he's struggled to unleash by topping Q2 and ensuring a top 10 start in seventh, behind Max Verstappen who set the sixth fastest time.

Here's the provisional starting grid for the Canadian Grand Prix.

READ MORE: Verstappen vents Red Bull frustration: 'We've had this problem for years'

F1 Starting Grid - Canadian Grand Prix

2026 Canadian Grand Prix Starting Grid
Position Driver Team
1George RussellMercedes
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes
3Lando NorrisMcLaren
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren
5Lewis HamiltonFerrari
6Max VerstappenRed Bull
7Isack HadjarRed Bull
8Charles LeclercFerrari
9Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls
10Franco ColapintoAlpine
11Nico HulkenbergAudi
12Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
13Gabriel BortoletoAudi
14Pierre GaslyAlpine
15Carlos SainzWilliams
16Oliver BearmanHaas
17Esteban OconHaas
18Alex AlbonWilliams
19Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
20Sergio PerezCadillac
21Lance StrollAston Martin
22Valtteri BottasCadillac

READ MORE: Mercedes F1 drivers at war as team boss Wolff forced to intervene at Canadian GP

When is the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix?

The Canadian Grand Prix gets underway today (Sunday, May 24) at 16:00 local time (ET) and 21:00 (BST)

Find the grand prix start time converted to your local time zone below:

Canadian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Grand Prix - Sunday, May 24, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (ET)16:00 Sunday
British Summer Time (BST)21:00 Sunday
Central European Summer Time (CEST)22:00 Sunday
United States (CT)15:00 Sunday
United States (PT)13:00 Sunday
Brazil (BRT)17:00 Sunday
Australia (AWST)04:00 Monday
Australia (ACT)05:30 Monday
Australia (AET)06:00 Monday
Mexico (CST)14:00 Sunday
Japan (JST)05:00 Monday
China (CST)04:00 Monday
South Africa (SAST)22:00 Sunday
Egypt (EEST)23:00 Sunday
India (IST)01:30 Monday
Singapore (SGT)04:00 Monday
Turkey (TRT)23:00 Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)00:00 Monday
Saudi Arabia (AST)23:00 Sunday

How to watch the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
*United StatesApple TV
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
Canada*RDS, TSN, CTV and Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* = Viewers in Canada can watch the Canadian Grand Prix on CTV (English-language channel) and Noovo (French-language channel) live and for free.

READ MORE: Verstappen vents Red Bull frustration: 'We've had this problem for years'

Sheona Mountford
Written by
Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist
Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it.
View full biography

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