Spanish Grand Prix set for F1 rule change after Monaco

The Spanish Grand Prix will host a major Formula 1 rule change, a week after Monaco’s mandatory tyre rule change.

All 20 F1 drivers had to change tyres twice during the 2025 Monaco GP, in a bid to enhance the entertainment value of this year’s race, but the new rule failed to live up to it's promise and was met with criticism.

Whilst some strategic tension was added to the race, it led to complaints from drivers that the new rule wasn’t sporting and there were still little chances to overtake on track, with Lando Norris winning the race from pole position.

McLaren extended their lead to 319 points in the constructors’ championship after Monaco, but the team’s position at the top could be shaken up at the Spanish GP due to the FIA’s new technical directive.

At the beginning of the 2025 season, the FIA announced that they would be clamping down on the use of flexible wings with more stringent tests on rear wings introduced in China.

At the Spanish GP tougher tests on front wings will be introduced, with most F1 teams bringing upgrade packages in line with the new rules.

How will FIA flexi-wing clampdown impact F1 teams?

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur has predicted that the clampdown could shake the championship up, and that McLaren could lose their pace-setting edge as a result of the rule change.

The FIA’s technical directive will see the level of flex on front wings reduced from 15mm of movement to 10mm, but McLaren’s drivers Norris and Oscar Piastri do not believe that the changes will impact them negatively.

When the rear wing tests were imposed in Shanghai it did not shuffle McLaren down the pecking order, and it remains to be seen whether this will be replicated in Spain.

However, Vasseur remained hopeful that it could change the complexion of the championship, and said: "It could be a reset on the immediate picture, but not on the championship.

"The guy who will lead the championship in Spain will still lead the championship after Spain, but, in terms of pure performance, it could be a gamechanger."

