FIA take action over F1 controversy as McLaren and Red Bull drama receives fresh twist

The FIA have taken further action over Formula 1’s controversial flexible wing rules in a fresh twist to the ongoing drama between McLaren and Red Bull.

Last season, teams such as Red Bull and Ferrari implored the FIA to investigate the legality of flexi-wings used by their rivals McLaren and Mercedes, with the former team's design aiding them to constructors' championship success in 2024.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner breaks silence as Red Bull 2025 absence confirmed

READ MORE: Red Bull star's ENGAGEMENT 'announced' as secret details unveiled

Flexible wings allow teams to run their cars with more downforce in the corners by flicking to a maximum downforce specification, without sacrificing straight-line speed.

From the Belgian Grand Prix onwards the FIA monitored cars to determine whether teams gained an unfair advantage, but found all 2024 wings to be legal and compliant with the governing body’s tests.

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals NEW destination in stunning season announcement

McLaren were named constructors' champions in 2024

Red Bull suspected the legality of McLaren's front wing in 2024

If you fancy experiencing the thrills of F1 in style, grab your hospitality tickets by clicking here to go to any of the grands prix on the 2025 calendar!

FIA announce flexi-wings clampdown in 2025

However, in a fresh twist to the drama which swept the grid last season, the FIA have announced that they will introduce tougher tests in 2025 which will be applied in two phases.

The first phase will be applied to rear wings from the season opener in Australia on March 14-16, with tougher tests on front wings planned to be introduced by the Spanish Grand Prix from May 30 to June 1, 2025.

"We are committed to ensure that bodywork flexibility is no longer a point of contention for the 2025 season," a spokesperson from the FIA said, as reported by the BBC.

"This phased approach allows teams to adapt without the need to discard existing components unnecessarily.

"These adjustments are aimed at further refining our ability to monitor and enforce bodywork flexibility regulations, ensuring a level playing field for all competitors to promote fair and exciting racing."

READ MORE: FIA announce official AXING of racing star following Verstappen row

Related