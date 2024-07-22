FIA to investigate several cars for alleged infringement

The FIA will investigate several Formula 1 teams’ cars for an alleged infringement during the next grand prix weekend at Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps.

According to reports, the FIA will use new video checks on so-called flexi wings at the Belgium Grand Prix, where cameras will be fitted to cars ahead of practice.

Certain teams have been using the flexible front wing designs to improve the balance of their cars, with rival outfits questioning how far they are taking the changes.

Whilst the FIA initially believed that they were in compliance with the regulations, new analysis will be undertaken in Belgium to gain a better understanding of the situation.

The FIA's flexi wing tests will be implemented at the Belgium Grand Prix

Some F1 teams believe flexible front wings are giving them an advantage

How do flexi wings improve performance?

Flexible front wings can provide the car with more downforce in the corners without compromising speed on the straight.

According to Autosport, Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren are likely to be selected for the FIA checks, although this is unconfirmed.

However, as it is believed the top teams are exploiting these features, it is unsurprising that smaller teams with less budget are calling for an investigation.

The ability to afford flexi wing changes provides the top teams with an advantage, as the rest of the pack attempt to catch up with less resources.

This is not the first time a team's use of flexible wings has been called into question, with the rear wing of the Red Bull coming under scrutiny during the 2021 season.

Flexi wing infringement issues arose in 2021

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton were locked in an intense rivalry for the world championship, with the fight translating off track.

Hamilton argued the feature gave Red Bull an advantage on the straights and that the flexible wing knocked off an extra ‘three-tenths’.

Despite these complaints, the Milton-Keynes based outfit were not found to be in breach of the rules but were subjected to tests.

