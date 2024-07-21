FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after pivotal Hungary incident

The FIA have announced their decision regarding an incident involving Max Verstappen at the start of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Verstappen started the race in P3 behind the McLaren's of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri after a difficult qualifying session.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo prepares for VITAL test as Marko delivers confusing contract response

READ MORE: Verstappen and Hamilton CRASH as FIA take action in Hungary

As the lights went out the top drivers were desperate to get into the lead with them going three abreast into Turn 1.

It was Piastri who emerged ahead and took the lead of the grand prix, after Verstappen attempted an overtake around the outside but ran wide and went off the track.

READ MORE: Verstappen misses podium as CONTROVERSIAL team orders mar stunning race

Max Verstappen went wide during lap one

Verstappen fumes over team radio

The champion re-joined the track in front of Norris in second, where the Brit called for Verstappen to give him his place back.

Both drivers complained over team radio, with Norris bemoaning Verstappen's illegal advantage and the Dutchman arguing that he was forced wide by his rival.

The FIA placed Verstappen under investigation contemplating a penalty if he did not give the place back.

Eventually the Red Bull star let Norris past to re-claim P2, but he was not happy about the decision.

READ MORE: McLaren star panicked with ALARMING setback at Hungarian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen was furious with the FIA's decision

"OK, so you can just drive people off the track then? You can tell the FIA that's how we're going to race from now onwards. Just driving people off the road," Verstappen said.

After reviewing the incident the FIA determined that no further action would be taken over Verstappen.

"The Stewards reviewed video, radio and in-car video evidence," the FIA wrote.

"Car 1 [Verstappen] left the track at the exit of turn 1 while being alongside Car 4 [Norris] which was alongside Car 81 [Piastri]. Car 1 rejoined the track in front of Car 4 thereby gaining an advantage.

"However, the driver gave back the position to Car 4 subsequently upon instruction from the team, therefore no further action is taken as no lasting advantage was gained."

READ MORE: LAP ONE: Verstappen in controversial incident in HUGE Hungarian GP drama

Related