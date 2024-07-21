FIA announce ASTONISHING Verstappen and Hamilton clash verdict

The FIA have come to a surprise verdict regarding Max Verstappen’s collision with Lewis Hamilton at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

It was a nightmare race for the Red Bull champion, who lost out to Lando Norris on lap one after running wide when he attempted an overtake.

Verstappen tried to claim P2 but was forced to give the position back to his rival, bemoaning the decision via team radio.

However, the Dutchman was involved in a further incident as he attempted an overtake on Hamilton for P3 later in the race.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crash in Hungary

Was Verstappen to blame for Hungarian GP crash?

Diving into Turn 1, Verstappen made contact with the Mercedes star and locked up, launching his Red Bull in the air.

Whilst Hamilton managed to maintain his position in P3, Verstappen slipped back into P5 and blamed his former championship rival for the incident.

The FIA had other ideas however, placing Verstappen under investigation where they would make a decision after the race.

After deliberating the incident the stewards determined that no further action would be taken, and Verstappen narrowly avoided a penalty.

Max Verstappen has avoided a penalty

The FIA wrote: “On the approach to turn 1, both Car 44 and Car 1 overtook Car 23. Car 44 returned to the racing line before the braking zone and commenced to turn into turn 1.”

“Car 1 approached the turn faster than on previous laps (due to DRS) and braked at the same point as previously.

“The driver of Car 1 argued that Car 44 was changing direction under braking. The driver of Car 44 stated that he was simply following his normal racing line.”

“It was clear that Car 1 locked up both front wheels on the approach to turn 1 prior to any impact occurring but missing the normal cornering line for a typical overtaking manoeuvre.”

“The driver of Car 44 stated that this was a racing incident, whilst the driver of Car 1 argued that this was a case of changing direction under braking.

“The Stewards do not consider this to be a typical case of “changing direction under braking” although it is our determination that the driver of Car 44 could have done more to avoid the collision.

“Accordingly we determine that no driver was predominantly to blame and decide to take no further action.”

