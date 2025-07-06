F1 Race Today: British Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
Here's how you can watch the 12th round of the F1 season for FREE as the British Grand Prix takes place today at 3pm (BST) at Silverstone.
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari looked to launch a comeback during qualifying at Silverstone, but it was Max Verstappen who triumphed and claimed pole position on Saturday.
Oscar Piastri will line-up alongside Verstappen on the front row of the grid, while Lando Norris will start behind his championship rivals in third.
Hamilton only set a time good enough for a P5 grid slot, but managed to beat his team-mate Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the fourth time this season.
The race victory at Silverstone is all to play for, and here is how you can catch all the action on Sunday wherever you are in the world!
British Grand Prix Race - Sunday, July 6 2025
The British GP gets underway today at 3pm local time (CEST). Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
|Location
|Time
|Local time (BST)
|3:00 PM Sunday
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|USA (EDT)
|10:00 AM Sunday
|USA (CDT)
|9:00 AM Sunday
|USA (PDT)
|7:00 AM Sunday
|Australia (AEST)
|12:00 AM Monday
|Australia (AWST)
|10:00 PM Sunday
|Australia (ACST)
|11:30 PM Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|8:00 AM Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|11:00 PM Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|5:00 PM Sunday
|China (CST)
|10:00 PM Sunday
|India (IST)
|7:30 PM Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|11:00 AM Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|10:00 PM Sunday
|Turkey (EEST)
|5:00 PM Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|5:00 PM Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|6:00 PM Sunday
How to watch the British Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|*United Kingdom
|Sky Sports, Channel 4
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|*Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*For those in the UK, Channel 4 are once again providing extended British GP coverage throughout the weekend, with live coverage of every session shown FOR FREE.
F1 fans can watch the British Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu).
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
