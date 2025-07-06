Here's how you can watch the 12th round of the F1 season for FREE as the British Grand Prix takes place today at 3pm (BST) at Silverstone.

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari looked to launch a comeback during qualifying at Silverstone, but it was Max Verstappen who triumphed and claimed pole position on Saturday.

Oscar Piastri will line-up alongside Verstappen on the front row of the grid, while Lando Norris will start behind his championship rivals in third.

Hamilton only set a time good enough for a P5 grid slot, but managed to beat his team-mate Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the fourth time this season.

The race victory at Silverstone is all to play for, and here is how you can catch all the action on Sunday wherever you are in the world!

British Grand Prix Race - Sunday, July 6 2025

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone gets underway today!

The British GP gets underway today at 3pm local time (CEST). Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time Local time (BST) 3:00 PM Sunday Central European Summer Time (CEST) 4:00 PM Sunday USA (EDT) 10:00 AM Sunday USA (CDT) 9:00 AM Sunday USA (PDT) 7:00 AM Sunday Australia (AEST) 12:00 AM Monday Australia (AWST) 10:00 PM Sunday Australia (ACST) 11:30 PM Sunday Mexico (CST) 8:00 AM Sunday Japan (JST) 11:00 PM Sunday South Africa (SAST) 4:00 PM Sunday Egypt (EEST) 5:00 PM Sunday China (CST) 10:00 PM Sunday India (IST) 7:30 PM Sunday Brazil (BRT) 11:00 AM Sunday Singapore (SGT) 10:00 PM Sunday Turkey (EEST) 5:00 PM Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 5:00 PM Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 6:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the British Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) *United Kingdom Sky Sports, Channel 4 United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports *Luxembourg RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*For those in the UK, Channel 4 are once again providing extended British GP coverage throughout the weekend, with live coverage of every session shown FOR FREE.

F1 fans can watch the British Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu).

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

