Lewis Hamilton with the British flag

F1 Race Today: British Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

Here's how you can watch the 12th round of the F1 season for FREE as the British Grand Prix takes place today at 3pm (BST) at Silverstone.

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari looked to launch a comeback during qualifying at Silverstone, but it was Max Verstappen who triumphed and claimed pole position on Saturday.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce HUGE Silverstone penalty as disqualification warning issued

Oscar Piastri will line-up alongside Verstappen on the front row of the grid, while Lando Norris will start behind his championship rivals in third.

Hamilton only set a time good enough for a P5 grid slot, but managed to beat his team-mate Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the fourth time this season.

The race victory at Silverstone is all to play for, and here is how you can catch all the action on Sunday wherever you are in the world!

British Grand Prix Race - Sunday, July 6 2025

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone gets underway today!

The British GP gets underway today at 3pm local time (CEST). Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time
Local time (BST)3:00 PM Sunday
Central European Summer Time (CEST)4:00 PM Sunday
USA (EDT)10:00 AM Sunday
USA (CDT)9:00 AM Sunday
USA (PDT)7:00 AM Sunday
Australia (AEST)12:00 AM Monday
Australia (AWST)10:00 PM Sunday
Australia (ACST)11:30 PM Sunday
Mexico (CST)8:00 AM Sunday
Japan (JST)11:00 PM Sunday
South Africa (SAST)4:00 PM Sunday
Egypt (EEST)5:00 PM Sunday
China (CST)10:00 PM Sunday
India (IST)7:30 PM Sunday
Brazil (BRT)11:00 AM Sunday
Singapore (SGT)10:00 PM Sunday
Turkey (EEST)5:00 PM Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)5:00 PM Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)6:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the British Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
*United KingdomSky Sports, Channel 4
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*For those in the UK, Channel 4 are once again providing extended British GP coverage throughout the weekend, with live coverage of every session shown FOR FREE.

F1 fans can watch the British Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu).

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton RUNS OUT OF FUEL in embarrassing Ferrari blunder at British GP

