Verstappen takes swipe at Hamilton with STUNNING claim

Max Verstappen has aimed a thinly-veiled swipe at rival Lewis Hamilton, questioning whether other drivers could win just as many world championships if given the opportunity.

Verstappen and Hamilton's rivalry has been ongoing since their dramatic 2021 world championship battle, and erupted once more at the Hungarian Grand Prix, when the pair collided near the end of the race.

Verstappen failed to accept blame in the incident, much to Hamilton's dismay, and the pair, who have 10 world championships between them as well as over 150 grand prix victories, were once again left bickering.

Already occupying third place in the all-time wins list, Verstappen sits in esteemed company amongst the pantheon of Formula 1 greats and, at 26, has already broken multiple records.

Of course, the man currently standing in the way of him breaking most records is seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who has a staggering 104 race victories and 104 pole positions to his name, both the most anybody has achieved in F1 history.

Max Verstappen has broken a plethora of F1 records

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time world champion

Is Hamilton the GOAT?

However, now, the Red Bull man has suggested that records and trophies are of secondary importance in determining who is the greatest of all time as shown by Fernando Alonso's two world championships.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Verstappen said: "Alonso is among the top five in F1 history. I think so. The number of titles? Alonso could have had eight world championships if he had been a bit luckier in his career by making the right decisions at the right time. So no, titles don't matter.

Max Verstappen has heaped praise on fellow driver Fernando Alonso (right)

"That's why I feel that Fernando Alonso is definitely one of the best drivers in history, because wherever he went, he was always very, very fast. But you need the material to be able to win races, and Alonso, unfortunately, didn't always have it."

Alonso, who currently races for Aston Martin, came close to adding to his championship collection in previous stints with Ferrari and McLaren.

It is testament to the Spaniard's talent that the driver is still producing in F1 at the age of 42, and has recently signed a new contract to stay at Aston Martin for the next couple of seasons at least.

