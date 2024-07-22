Verstappen gives BULLISH response to Hamilton after Hungary collision
Max Verstappen has refused to apologise for his incident with Lewis Hamilton at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
The pair collided after Verstappen attempted an overtake heading into Turn 1, going through the inside but locking up as Hamilton's front right tyre collided with Verstappen's rear left.
After being launched into the air by the incident, the Dutchman fell behind Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, and finished the race down in fifth.
Verstappen found himself under investigation from the stewards for the incident, but no further action was taken.
Hamilton-Verstappen rivalry reignites
In an interview with Sky Sports after the race, Verstappen refused to take the blame for the incident, instead describing Hamilton as being at fault.
“I went for a move that was fully on but then in the middle of the braking zone when I’m already committed to the move, suddenly he just keeps moving right and if I wouldn’t have turned while braking straight, I would’ve made contact with him so at one point I naturally lock up because he just keeps on turning right,” Verstappen said.
“He keeps turning right, you cannot do that when someone is committed to the inside.
“That’s why I locked up because otherwise we would’ve collided anyway because he would’ve moved in on me so, we’ll see, at the end of the day if we would’ve done a better strategy you’re not in that position.
“I don’t think that was wrong, I went for a move that was fully on, I don’t think I braked too late, but we got together, we’ll have a look with the stewards it’s what it is.
When asked if he needed to apologise to the Red Bull team, Verstappen provided a bullish response.
“Why’s that? I don’t think we need to apologise, I just think we need to do a better job,” Verstappen added.
“I don’t know why people think you can’t be vocal on the radio, I mean it’s a sport and if some people don’t like that then stay home.”
When told that Verstappen had blamed him for the incident, Hamilton scoffed and laughed at the accusation.
- 1
