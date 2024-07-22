close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Verstappen gives BULLISH response to Hamilton after Hungary collision

Verstappen gives BULLISH response to Hamilton after Hungary collision

Verstappen gives BULLISH response to Hamilton after Hungary collision

Verstappen gives BULLISH response to Hamilton after Hungary collision

Max Verstappen has refused to apologise for his incident with Lewis Hamilton at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The pair collided after Verstappen attempted an overtake heading into Turn 1, going through the inside but locking up as Hamilton's front right tyre collided with Verstappen's rear left.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner takes SLY dig at Red Bull rival as Hamilton involved in spicy exchange

READ MORE: FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after pivotal Hungary incident

After being launched into the air by the incident, the Dutchman fell behind Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, and finished the race down in fifth.

Verstappen found himself under investigation from the stewards for the incident, but no further action was taken.

Max Verstappen crashed into Lewis Hamilton in Hungary
Max Verstappen was under investigation for the incident

Hamilton-Verstappen rivalry reignites

In an interview with Sky Sports after the race, Verstappen refused to take the blame for the incident, instead describing Hamilton as being at fault.

“I went for a move that was fully on but then in the middle of the braking zone when I’m already committed to the move, suddenly he just keeps moving right and if I wouldn’t have turned while braking straight, I would’ve made contact with him so at one point I naturally lock up because he just keeps on turning right,” Verstappen said.

“He keeps turning right, you cannot do that when someone is committed to the inside.

“That’s why I locked up because otherwise we would’ve collided anyway because he would’ve moved in on me so, we’ll see, at the end of the day if we would’ve done a better strategy you’re not in that position.

READ MORE: Verstappen and Hamilton CRASH as FIA take action in Hungary

Max Verstappen blames Lewis Hamilton for Hungary incident

“I don’t think that was wrong, I went for a move that was fully on, I don’t think I braked too late, but we got together, we’ll have a look with the stewards it’s what it is.

When asked if he needed to apologise to the Red Bull team, Verstappen provided a bullish response.

“Why’s that? I don’t think we need to apologise, I just think we need to do a better job,” Verstappen added.

“I don’t know why people think you can’t be vocal on the radio, I mean it’s a sport and if some people don’t like that then stay home.”

When told that Verstappen had blamed him for the incident, Hamilton scoffed and laughed at the accusation.

READ MORE: Hamilton replacement search takes TWIST after Mercedes star's massive Hungary win

Related

Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Charles Leclerc F1 Headlines Hungarian Grand Prix
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • Today 07:42
Piastri claims STUNNING maiden victory as FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Piastri claims STUNNING maiden victory as FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

McLaren star caught in DRAMATIC pile up

  • 43 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner takes SLY dig at Red Bull rival as Hamilton involved in spicy exchange

  • 1 hour ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

Nicole Piastri CANCELS event as Sky Sports invent NEW grand prix - Five things you may have missed from the Hungarian GP

  • 1 hour ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

Verstappen gives BULLISH response to Hamilton after Hungary collision

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

FIA to investigate several cars for alleged infringement

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Superstars

Horner takes SLY dig at F1 rivals in Verstappen rant response

  • Today 08:27
  • 1
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x