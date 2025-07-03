Lewis Hamilton confirms Roscoe Ferrari debut

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has provided an update on when his dog, Roscoe Hamilton, will make his debut at the champion's side with Ferrari.

Since the seven-time champion made the move to the Maranello-based outfit for the 2025 season, his British Bulldog has not been spotted in the F1 paddock.

Earlier this season, concerns were revealed over the health of Hamilton's pet, as it was revealed that Roscoe had been diagnosed with pneumonia back in April.

As legions of fans await Roscoe's debut in the Ferrari F1 garage, the hound's trainer, Kirstin McMillan, recently provided a positive health update which would also suggest the furry friend is now well enough to join him at a race weekend.

Hamilton has battled with his SF-25 during his maiden campaign with Ferrari, but ahead of his first home race with the Italian team, he teased Roscoe's paddock return via social media.

The 105-time race winner took to his Instagram story to share an adorable snap of him and beloved pooch Roscoe, with the caption: "Guess who’s coming this week."

Image Credit: @‌lewishamilton via Instagram story

Roscoe Hamilton and Leo Leclerc set for adorable Ferrari meeting

Speaking on a special Silverstone edition of Sky Sports' The F1 Show during Thursday's media day in Northamptonshire, Hamilton's team-mate Charles Leclerc confirmed Roscoe's presence at an adorable Ferrari meeting ahead of the race weekend.

"Tonight, Lewis is organising a team dinner so Roscoe and Leo (Leclerc's dog) will be able to see each other again," Leclerc revealed.

When asked by Sky F1 pundit Naomi Schiff whether Leclerc had any fears his tiny pup would be eaten by Hamilton's plant-based pooch, the Monegasque driver admitted: "I'm always very worried about it, Leo is so small!

"But I don't think Roscoe has got a big enough mouth to actually bite Leo so I'm fine."

The pair also joked about Roscoe's veganism, citing his diet as a reason to settle Leclerc's worries ahead of the dog's first playdate as fellow Ferrari companions.

