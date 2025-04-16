Lewis Hamilton dog Roscoe given health update after pneumonia diagnosis
Lewis Hamilton’s pet dog Roscoe has been diagnosed with pneumonia after his trainer Kirstin McMillan provided an update on his condition via social media.
McMillan is a studio animal trainer who has worked with animals on various projects for American networks such as ABC and CBS, and also works with Hamilton’s dog Roscoe.
Across her Instagram page, she has snaps which provide an insight into the champion’s dog, and cares for Roscoe presumably whilst Hamilton is busy attending races across the year.
Alongside pictures and videos of Roscoe happily playing, she also provides an update on his health from time-to-time, including his teeth and most recently his pneumonia diagnosis where she revealed he was undergoing the best treatment.
Roscoe Hamilton’s trainer shares condition
McMillan updated fans on Roscoe’s condition via her Instagram stories where she said: “Roscoe, because I know you are going to ask, he is going to his vet today.”
“This is a vet that practises veterinary medicine where she combines Eastern and Western, that's an intergrative pet practice.
“So she's a real vet, she went to Davis and everything, but she went for a few years of additional training in holistic methods, Chinese medicine, acupuncture and things like that.
“What she is going to do with him today is a high-dose Vitamin C IV drop and this is supportive care.
“This is in addition to the strong antibiotics that he is correctly on for his pneumonia.
“And she'll do acupuncture on him. So this supports him.”
