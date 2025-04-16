F1 News Today: Red Bull chief delivers Verstappen exit twist as Hamilton mooted for 'last chance'

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has denied any suggestions that he would follow Max Verstappen out the door of the team.

Red Bull star 'plans' night out to improve key relationship

Yuki Tsunoda has jokingly suggested that he needs to plan a night out to improve his relationship with Red Bull race engineer Richard Wood, after a shaky start to their career together.

Lewis Hamilton given 'last chance' at Ferrari says former boss

Former Ferrari president Luca Di Montezemolo has stated that Lewis Hamilton’s move to the Formula 1 team is his 'last chance' to win a world title, as he delivered his verdict on the seven-time world champion.

F1 drivers have phones confiscated at Bahrain GP afterparty

It has been revealed that some of the biggest stars in Formula 1 had their phones confiscated at an extravagant post-race party at last weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc reveal chess duel…in bed!

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc’s chess rivalry has continued with such intensity that the Ferrari team-mates have revealed that they play from their separate beds in Monaco and London.

