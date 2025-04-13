F1 Results Today: Verstappen suffers nightmare as safety car and penalties cause chaos

Oscar Piastri battled his rivals and a tricky safety car restart to take his second victory of the Formula 1 season in Bahrain, his Australian Grand Prix nightmare now barely visible in his rear view mirrors.

Lando Norris' already tricky weekend got worse within a few inches of the start line, his car creeping over his grid slot and landing him with a five-second penalty, served at his first pit stop.

However, some strong McLaren pace and a safety car in the middle laps of the race helped to reduce that deficit, fighting back to land a podium spot with a strong overtake on Charles Leclerc, keeping himself top of the drivers' championship standings.

Norris' recovery drive sat in stark contrast to Max Verstappen's afternoon, who started from seventh with some fresh parts fitted to his brakes. It took a late overtake on Pierre Gasly to move up to sixth, having spent all evening complaining about his Red Bull.

The Dutchman's result means he falls back from Norris at the top of the standings, but there was at least one silver lining for the team – Yuki Tsunoda's ninth place meant that both Red Bull drivers scored points at the same race for the first time this season.

*Result is subject to change, with stewards investigating a possible DRS violation from George Russell after the race*

F1 Results: Bahrain Grand Prix 2025

1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +15.499sec

3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +16.273sec

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +19.679sec

5. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +27.993sec

6. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +34.395sec

7. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +36.002sec

8. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +44.244sec

9. Yuki Tsunoda [Racing Bulls] - +45.061sec

10. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +47.594sec

11. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +48.016sec

12. Alex Albon [Williams] - +48.839sec

13. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +53.472sec

14. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +56.314sec

15. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +57.806sec (with five second penalty)

16. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1:00.340sec

17. Liam Lawson [Red Bull] - +1:04.435sec (with ten second penalty)

18. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1:05.489sec

19. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - +1:06.872sec

20. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - DNF



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

