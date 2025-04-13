F1 News Today: F1 team hit by LATE Bahrain GP penalty as qualifying hit by farcical timing issue
The FIA have announced a penalty verdict for both Mercedes Formula 1 drivers following a team mishap during qualifying for this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.
F1 star ROBBED after embarrassing qualifying issue
Alex Albon missed out on a spot in Q2, after Nico Hulkenberg’s lap time from Q1 was deleted 45 minutes later at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Aston Martin set for big name exit
Dan Fallows is set to leave Aston Martin, with their former F1 technical director departing from the organisation entirely.
Secret McLaren F1 'agreement' set to have major championship impact
Sky Sports F1’s Naomi Schiff has suggested that there may be a secret ‘agreement’ at McLaren that could impact the championship fight.
Nico Rosberg announcement confirms unusual F1 driver return
Nico Rosberg has announced his partnership with Barilla after the pasta brand made their debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix as Formula 1’s latest partner.
