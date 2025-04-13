F1 News Today: F1 team hit by LATE Bahrain GP penalty as qualifying hit by farcical timing issue

The FIA have announced a penalty verdict for both Mercedes Formula 1 drivers following a team mishap during qualifying for this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.

F1 star ROBBED after embarrassing qualifying issue

Alex Albon missed out on a spot in Q2, after Nico Hulkenberg’s lap time from Q1 was deleted 45 minutes later at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Aston Martin set for big name exit

Dan Fallows is set to leave Aston Martin, with their former F1 technical director departing from the organisation entirely.

Secret McLaren F1 'agreement' set to have major championship impact

Sky Sports F1’s Naomi Schiff has suggested that there may be a secret ‘agreement’ at McLaren that could impact the championship fight.

Nico Rosberg announcement confirms unusual F1 driver return

Nico Rosberg has announced his partnership with Barilla after the pasta brand made their debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix as Formula 1’s latest partner.

