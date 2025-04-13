close global

F1 News Today: F1 team hit by LATE Bahrain GP penalty as qualifying hit by farcical timing issue

The FIA have announced a penalty verdict for both Mercedes Formula 1 drivers following a team mishap during qualifying for this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.

F1 star ROBBED after embarrassing qualifying issue

Alex Albon missed out on a spot in Q2, after Nico Hulkenberg’s lap time from Q1 was deleted 45 minutes later at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Aston Martin set for big name exit

Dan Fallows is set to leave Aston Martin, with their former F1 technical director departing from the organisation entirely.

Secret McLaren F1 'agreement' set to have major championship impact

Sky Sports F1’s Naomi Schiff has suggested that there may be a secret ‘agreement’ at McLaren that could impact the championship fight.

Nico Rosberg announcement confirms unusual F1 driver return

Nico Rosberg has announced his partnership with Barilla after the pasta brand made their debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix as Formula 1’s latest partner.

F1 News Today: Norris handed major McLaren setback as Hamilton hammering delivered
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Norris handed major McLaren setback as Hamilton hammering delivered

  • Yesterday 20:53
F1 News Today: Red Bull defeated at Bahrain GP as team boss issues statement over major challenge
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull defeated at Bahrain GP as team boss issues statement over major challenge

  • April 11, 2025 20:36

F1 star subject to lie detector test

  • 47 minutes ago
Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari passion 'not enough' claims former team boss

  • 2 hours ago
Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: F1 team hit by LATE Bahrain GP penalty as qualifying hit by farcical timing issue

  • Today 06:55
Bahrain Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix FREE

  • Today 00:49
F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

F1 Standings

