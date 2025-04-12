F1 star ROBBED after embarrassing qualifying issue

Alex Albon missed out on a spot in Q2, after Nico Hulkenberg’s lap time from Q1 was deleted 45 minutes later at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Williams driver was knocked out of Q1, whilst Hulkenberg made it into Q2 but he only set a time good enough for P15.

However, FIA stewards found later on in the session that the Sauber driver had exceeded track limits at Turn 11, the lap time which got him out of Q1 in the first place.

The decision promoted Albon to P15 and demoted Hulkenberg down to P16, but Albon did not get the chance to compete in Q2 and therefore missed out on potentially setting a faster lap time and obtaining a higher grid position.

Williams unlucky with late FIA ruling

Following the incident, Hulkenberg was summoned to the stewards in relation to the incident before his lap time was officially deleted, but Williams will undoubtedly be annoyed with the FIA’s delay in the first place.

Hulkenberg was not the only driver to have his lap time deleted during qualifying, with the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli losing their first flying lap times in Q3.

However, their times were deleted during Q3 with no delay and therefore had the chance to fight for pole during the session.

F1’s provisional classification after qualifying states that Albon has been promoted to P15, whilst Hulkenberg’s deleted lap time places him a spot below.

