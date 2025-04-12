Aston Martin set for big name exit

Dan Fallows is set to leave Aston Martin, with their former F1 technical director departing from the organisation entirely.

Fallows moved from Red Bull to Aston Martin in 2022 to lead their technical department, where he oversaw a successful 2023 season in which Fernando Alonso claimed eight podiums, but the team slumped back into the midfield the following year.

The 51-year-old was relieved of his position at Aston Martin in November 2024 and instead transitioned to the role of chief engineer at Aston Martin Performance Technologies.

According to Autosport, Fallows is set to leave the organisation entirely in the near future, and when the brand were approached for comment Aston Martin stated Fallows "remains an employee", but did not elaborate further.

Fallows to leave Aston Martin

Aston Martin have enjoyed some big name signings in the past year, acquiring the signature of design legend Adrian Newey and former Ferrari man Enrico Cardile, who will become Aston Martin’s chief technical officer in July.

The Silverstone-based squad have had a difficult start to the 2025 season, particularly with Fernando Alonso who has been plagued by reliability issues, with the latest incident seeing his steering wheel ripped off midway through FP2 in Bahrain.

Aston Martin will be hoping that a poor 2025 and emphasis on the development of their 2026 challenger will pay off, with a lot to gain from the new regulations next season.

The team will also partner with Honda next year, who will supply Aston Martin's power units as they part ways with Red Bull.

